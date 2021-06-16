Press Releases
Empire Screen Printing Highlights Capabilities for Appliance Manufacturers
Printing capacities are backed by company’s R&D efforts.
(PRESS RELEASE) ONALASKA WI – Empire Screen Printing, a manufacturer of screen printed products, highlights its graphics solutions for commercial and consumer appliance manufacturers.
Empire collaborates with customers to design and engineer labels, decals, and overlays that stand out visually and weather the conditions of everyday use. Durability is critical because signs of wear diminish brand image in the highly competitive appliance market.
For example, particular materials and printing processes are selected to withstand the high temperatures and harsh cleaning solutions in food service applications, and for outdoor applications, crystal-line doming provides protection from UV light and from dents and abrasions.
Printing capabilities include UV LED screen printing on three-, six-, and 12-color presses, and digital and flexographic printing. Many features and services are available for the appliance industry, including LED windows, dead fronts, and serializing, as well as chemical-resistant, abrasion-resistant and anti-microbial materials.
Empire has an assortment of in-house stock materials and adhesives that can be combined to meet most customer requirements. When presented with a new material combination, Empire’s R&D process ensures durability and ink adhesion.
Also, a library of custom color builds are stored using Empire's QColor Color Management System. For new color builds, physical color samples are created and approved by the customer. These approvals are stored and verified during the printing process to achieve color matching throughout the production run.
For more information, visit empirescreen.com.
