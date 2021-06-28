Press Releases
Equipment Zones Hires Geoff Baxter as Business Development Manager
Industry vet will cater to large-volume clients.
(PRESS RELEASE) FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — Equipment Zone Inc. has announced that Geoff Baxter, who has a 30-plus year history in the screen and digital printing industries, will serve as the company’s business development manager.
Owner Harry Oster says Baxter will be responsible for introducing solutions to large-volume digital printing customers.
Baxter’s duties also include providing analysis and insights on future workflow solutions, as well as delivering print-on-demand data for industrial DTG decoration customers. Additionally, he will be a member of the presentation team for the company’s DTG Training Academy.
“The apparel decoration market is constantly evolving,” Oster says. “I believe that the large-volume, industrial DTG printing renaissance is happening right now. We knew Geoff’s experience in developing this technology would be a great asset to our team and our customers who are ready to grow.”
“I am so excited to be part of the Equipment Zone team,” Baxter says. “The company has a great product line, and my responsibilities will largely be focused on the Epson F3070 large-volume, industrial DTG printer. There is no question in my mind that it is the best value proposition in the current DTG market.”
He adds: “My secret to being effective with large-volume digital printing customers is to walk a mile in their shoes and dig deep into the data. Then I can be a resource to help them eliminate friction, down time or other production challenges. Digital printing technology is advancing and changing at such an amazing pace that it often seems nearly impossible to distinguish from magic.”Advertisement
Baxter’s previous roles include director of business development at Kornit Digital; director of M&R’s digital products division; and president and co-founder of Atlantic Screen Supply Inc. He can be reached at [email protected].
Equipment Zone is a reseller of Epson direct-to-garment, wide-format sublimation, solvent and photographic printers. The company has been in business for more than 18 years and has offices in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey and Tempe, Arizona.
For more information, visit equipmentzone.com.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo
Equipment Zones Hires Geoff Baxter as Business Development Manager
Screen Printers, Have You Ever Sent an Employee Away for Training?
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Madeira USA Polyester Metallic CR Embroidery Thread
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Case Studies4 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Thomas Trimingham4 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Screen Printing4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19