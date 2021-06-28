Equipment Zones Hires Geoff Baxter as Business Development Manager

(PRESS RELEASE) FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — Equipment Zone Inc. has announced that Geoff Baxter, who has a 30-plus year history in the screen and digital printing industries, will serve as the company’s business development manager.

Owner Harry Oster says Baxter will be responsible for introducing solutions to large-volume digital printing customers.

Baxter’s duties also include providing analysis and insights on future workflow solutions, as well as delivering print-on-demand data for industrial DTG decoration customers. Additionally, he will be a member of the presentation team for the company’s DTG Training Academy.

“The apparel decoration market is constantly evolving,” Oster says. “I believe that the large-volume, industrial DTG printing renaissance is happening right now. We knew Geoff’s experience in developing this technology would be a great asset to our team and our customers who are ready to grow.”

“I am so excited to be part of the Equipment Zone team,” Baxter says. “The company has a great product line, and my responsibilities will largely be focused on the Epson F3070 large-volume, industrial DTG printer. There is no question in my mind that it is the best value proposition in the current DTG market.”

He adds: “My secret to being effective with large-volume digital printing customers is to walk a mile in their shoes and dig deep into the data. Then I can be a resource to help them eliminate friction, down time or other production challenges. Digital printing technology is advancing and changing at such an amazing pace that it often seems nearly impossible to distinguish from magic.”

Baxter’s previous roles include director of business development at Kornit Digital; director of M&R’s digital products division; and president and co-founder of Atlantic Screen Supply Inc. He can be reached at [email protected] .

Equipment Zone is a reseller of Epson direct-to-garment, wide-format sublimation, solvent and photographic printers. The company has been in business for more than 18 years and has offices in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey and Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, visit equipmentzone.com .