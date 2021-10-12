FESPA Welcomes Visitors to Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021

(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – The doors have opened for FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021, Europe’s leading exhibitions for specialty print and signage, which is being held at the RAI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from Oct. 12-15. For the first time since Spring 2019, FESPA is welcoming its communities of print service providers and sign makers back to a live event, with a focus on bringing color back after 18 extraordinary months for these industries.

Bringing Innovation Back

Visitors will have the chance to see the latest innovations from a range of suppliers highlighting technologies and consumables for digital wide format, screen and textile printing, garment decoration and signage.

FESPA Global Print Expo is a popular platform for suppliers launching new products and many exhibitors have shared major product announcements ahead of the show. To date, these include an all-new flagship inkjet printer from Agfa; an exclusive launch from Brother to be revealed at the show; a new flatbed printer from Durst; a series of releases from Mimaki including a high-volume UV flatbed printer, a high-speed, high-quality series of printers and a full-color desktop 3D printer; generation-three DTG machines from ROQ International; and a flatbed printer from swissQprint. Companies including bergertextiles, Canon, Guangdong Italia and Roland DG will also be demonstrating their recent innovations for the first time in a live setting. This year’s event is once again sponsored by Brother and Mimaki.

Visitors can also visit the co-located European Sign Expo (Hall 2) to see developments in channel lettering, digital signage, dimensional signage, engraving and etching, illuminated displays, out of home media, LED and sign solutions. European Sign Expo 2021 is sponsored by EFKA, LEDIT and Vivalyte.

Bringing Inspiration Back

Printeriors (Stand 6-A1) will once again inspire visitors with a collection of bespoke interior décor applications ranging from soft furnishings and accessories, all the way through to tabletop films, window treatments and wallcoverings. Now in its fifth year, the Printeriors showcase emphasizes how print can transform interiors and highlights the opportunities in this market. Based on the design collection originally created for the postponed 2020 event, the applications on display focus on nature. FESPA has teamed up with several exhibitors and their suppliers, including Chromaluxe, EFKA, Pongs, Premier Digital Textiles and Vivalyte who have contributed applications to the display.

A visitor favorite, World Wrap Masters Europe 2021 takes centre stage in Hall 1 (Stand 1-E160) and visitors will have the chance to watch the European leg of the vehicle wrap competition. Competitors will participate in live timed vehicle wrapping matches and, on the final day (Oct. 15), the top installer will be crowned “Wrap Master of Europe 2021”. They will go on to compete against winners of other regional heats in the World Wrap Masters Final 2022, taking place at FESPA Global Print Expo 2022 in Berlin (May 31 – June 3, 2022).

For visitors considering vehicle wrapping as a diversification path, free daily demonstrations and workshops with wrap experts will also take place.

FESPA Live

This year, for participants who are unable to attend the events due to ongoing travel restrictions, FESPA will live-stream a series of interviews with leading suppliers and FESPA members, to offer a flavor of the event. The key focus of the live streams is on innovation and market trends, and viewers can see some of the latest products launched in the past 18 months and live at the show. Participants include Brother, Canon, Durst, Mimaki, Roland DG and many more.

The live stream will be available from Oct. 12 for the first three days of the show at fespaglobalprintexpo.com under the “FESPA Live” tab.

Neil Felton, FESPA CEO comments: “After such a long time, it feels great to be ready to open a live FESPA event. We can’t wait to welcome our community back and feel the buzz of a live show, enjoy meeting people face-to-face again and see the latest innovations. We’re confident that these events in Amsterdam will inspire specialty print and signage businesses as they turn their attention to the future and focus on business recovery and long-term growth.”

COVID-Safe Event Experience

Visitors will have a contactless experience with entry badges held on their phones via an online visitor portal which will also give online access to brochures, magazines and product information, and enable direct connection with suppliers.

COVID-safe regulations are in place at the RAI exhibition center to minimize the risk to participants. All delegates must provide proof before entering that they are double vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have received a negative COVID test. A health questionnaire must be completed on entry and enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures are in place. For further information and frequent updates on COVID regulations at the exhibition, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.comcovid-19-update.

This year, there are no registration facilities onsite so all participants must register online in advance at registration.gesevent.com. Visitors can receive a €30 discount on their entry ticket by quoting code FESM128.