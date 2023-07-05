Shop Management
How to Use Bundle Pricing to Sell More Products
Why selling more for less works out.
WHATEVER YOU’RE SELLING, you need to do more than make potential customers want your product. You also need to convince them your offer is worth their time and money!
Screen printing lends itself to straightforward sales, but this isn’t necessarily the only or the best way to go. Bundle pricing – offering a lower rate for multiple products – can be an effective means of enticing customers to buy more than they initially intended.
What’s the best way to bundle pricing in the screen printing Industry?
The best approach to bundle pricing depends on the product. Is the customer purchasing already printed goods, or having specific images printed as a service? To keep things simple, we’re going to focus on three main strategies: product bundling, service bundling, and mixed bundling.
- Product Bundling
The type you’re probably most familiar with is advertising completed prints in a bundle deal rather than selling them separately. The customer gets a discount (in the form of a lower per-unit cost) by buying more.
- Service Bundling
Service bundling is similar to product bundling, but you’re offering the service of printing something specific or commissioned rather than a completed print. Essentially, you’re making it cheaper to commission a bundle of special prints rather than commissioning the prints separately.
- Mixed Bundling
Mixed bundling is offering a combination of complete prints and the service of screen printing original designs. As part of the bundle, the customer can purchase blank apparel from you, and you can include the price of a custom print in the deal. Like product and service bundling, mixed bundling makes the combination of the product and the service less expensive than purchasing either individually.
What are the Advantages of Bundle Pricing?
This sales tactic offers benefits beyond increased sales. Examples include:
- Streamlined Production. Because you’re bundling several items together, your production system is streamlined and more efficient.
- Improved Inventory Management. By creating sales bundles, it’ll be easier for you to manage your inventory so you don’t sit on old stock.
- Improved buying experience. Purchasing goods and services all in one go is more efficient for your customers. Purchasing bundles also can ensure a coordinated look for customers seeking complementary screen-printed products.
- Customer Satisfaction. Your customers will really believe that they’re being treated well and they’re getting excellent value for money.
Bundle pricing is a win-win: You attract more sales, and your customers save more money.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Artificial Intelligence
Can Screen Printing Save the Bees?
Succession Planning
33 Screen Printers Opine on Industry Influencers
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Faces Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 20 Screen Printing Shops and Counting
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Discrimination Lawsuit Against S&S Activewear to Move Forward
-
Woulda Coulda Shoulda4 weeks ago
We’re Not the Screen Printer You Should Be Mad At
-
Marshall Atkinson4 weeks ago
7 Ways to Educate Your Shop Staff
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Arizona Screen Printer Loses $18,000 Worth of Equipment in Burglary
-
Inbox4 weeks ago
Screen Pros Recall Their Most Influential Roles
-
Buzz Session3 weeks ago
33 Screen Printers Opine on Industry Influencers
-
News1 week ago
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Faces Lawsuit Over Breach of Contract
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
#SPTakeoverTuesday Highlights 20 Screen Printing Shops and Counting