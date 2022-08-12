New Report Published for Protective Clothing Market

(PRESS RELEASE) The global protective clothing market is estimated to cross US$ 10.32Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to expand more than 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. Work related injuries and deaths, tight government policy and new product development are the primary factors for protective clothing market. Protective clothing is expected to provide protection against flames, chemicals, biological agents, punctures, insects, rain, cold, ultraviolet (UV) radiation and extreme heat etc.

Few notable developments are super repellent coatings, electrospun nanofibers, fibres with novel cross sections, intelligent textiles, and biomimetic (inspired by nature) materials. Research investment in areas like nanotechnology and intelligent materials lead to new technologies which brings advance & new protective clothing in the market.

Outbreak of Covid-19 Disease Surge in Demand for Protective Clothing across the Globe

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which had started in China, now spread all over the world. As of 7th April, 2020, the total positive cases recorded were 1.4 Mn and 81,049 total number of deaths. It has effected more than 209 countries and territories so far.

Apart from some essential products and services, all businesses are temporarily closed. As per World Economic Forum, The US and Eurozone’s economies are expected to recover to its full swing until 2023. The pandemic has raised a sudden need of protective clothing among doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals.

The use of coverall and lab coats are in high demand for medical professional, lab testers etc. Companies are facing enormous demand for protective clothing, and as a result, companies are currently expanding their production capacity to meet growing market demand. Lakeland Industries Inc., DuPont, have expanded their production capacity of protective clothing. Many other companies also started production of protective clothing to meet the domestic and global demand to fight against Covid-19.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways from the Protective Clothing Market Study

East Asia is expected to dominate the global protective clothing market owing to rise in demand for protective clothing in hospitals to eliminate spread of disease and treat coronavirus patients coupled with significant presence of prominent companies in China and Japan. Moreover, large number of low cost labour base and availability of raw material in East Asia are also the factors for the growth of protective clothing market in the region.

According to FMI, coverall segment are expected to see higher sales than its counterpart such as vest, jackets, aprons etc. Growing need for protection in chemical and manufacturing sector and healthcare industries have propelled the sales of coverall.

Non-Woven material are mostly used in protective clothing market. It is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast. Advancement in Nano technology and materials such as electrospun nanofibers, fibers with novel cross sections, intelligent textiles, and biomimetic materials are expected to see a robust growth during the forecast.

Manufacturing sector holds the largest share in the global protective clothing market. However, healthcare sector is expected to grow at significant CAGR owing to high demand for coverall, lab coats, and medical grown. Moreover, ongoing coronavirus pandemic has increased an enormous demand for protective clothing across the globe.

Manufacturing Capacity Expansion to Increase Product Supply

Currently, the organizations in the market are focused on expanding their manufacturing base to fulfil the rising demand. The WHO (World Health Organization) has urged the governments of countries to work with companies in order to increase the production of necessary medical and healthcare protection clothing and equipment supplies in view of the global pandemic outbreak.

A well-established company DuPont has increased its production of Tyvek hazmat suits which is important to protect the doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic in the frontline.

Some of the key players operating in the protective clothing market are 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Kimberly Clark Corp., Teijin Limited, Sioen Industries, Lakeland Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., Cetriko, Lakeland Industries, Inc.,Ballyclare Limited, Glen Raven, DuPont and others.

Who is winning?

Several leading companies are expanding their production capacity. Extensive R&D, merger & acquisition and partnership activities to come up with new technologies which can change the market landscape of protective clothing.

Advertisement

In March 2020, Lakeland Industries Inc. has expanded its manufacturing capacity by 30% to support market for the requirement of protective clothing.

In 2018, Radians, a manufactures industrial protective clothing had acquired Neese Industries, Inc. to increase its production capability.

These insights are based on a report on the Protective Clothing Market by Future Market Insights.