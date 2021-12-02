Press Releases
New Wikku App Aims to Streamline Repeat Orders
App helps users manage digital files to reduce errors in workflow.
(PRESS RELEASE) ZARAGOZA, SPAIN – Helastic Cloud Solutions SL is launching wikku.com, a cloud tech solution (SaaS) for the personalization industry. This tool helps with the systematic digitization of repeat orders for companies and professionals working in screen printing, embroidery, promotional gifts, workwear, visual communication and any business that offers personalized products or services to its clients.
After almost two years’ development, Helastic Cloud Solutions SL is launching Wikku onto the market. This powerful multi-platform web app aims to streamline work for companies and professionals that have repeat personalization projects.
Businesses that currently still use traditional folders and handwritten notes will now have the chance to quickly and easily digitize, centralize, distribute and manage their digital files from desktop computers or mobile devices.
Wikku incorporates all the details and particular characteristics of each job on a single platform, thereby reducing delivery errors and problems to a minimum and maximizing the business’s productivity, efficiency and profit. Wikku also ensures that the company’s whole human team is jointly involved in the digitization process and can access and update information stored by each different department.
The Wikku app predominantly falls into the Digital Asset Manager category; it is a smart platform that optimizes document management, organizing a company’s digital files in a hierarchical way by creating secure and easily configurable levels. Wikku natively integrates the most common techniques, processes and tasks in the sector and can be used to create product catalogues, work sheets, technical files and color charts, while smartphone photos can be stored in the correct place with just one click.
Wikku solves problems irrespective of languages or borders and it was created to have an international reach; it will initially be launched in Spanish and English but the intention is to include further languages in the short-term future. Wikku offers companies various plans with different features from €49/month; you can also register for a free, no obligation 30-day trial at www.wikku.com.
