Our Success Group Releases New Online Training Program

It covers five key areas of business with applications to screen printers.
3 seconds ago

(PRESS RELEASE) ST. PETERS, MO – Todd Downing and Aaron Montgomery of Our Success Group have announced a new resource that aims to help small businesses build a strong foundation of business success principles.

Titled “The 5 Keys to Launching Or Growing Your Business,” it includes more than five hours of training videos broken down into 5-to-20-minute, bite-sized sessions.

The 25 total modules cover five key areas of a business, including knowing all of your numbers, pricing for profit, workflow and organization, delivery and follow-up, plus the marketing foundation.

Terry Combs, who is a screen printing instructor working with new businesses at TerryCombs.com, said, “Starting a new business can be exciting but a little scary. You’ve hung your sign and opened your business. Now what? Business owners see others growing and flourishing, but they don’t know how to build the foundation they need for success. This online training program does just that.”

“The 5 Keys” is offered at an introductory price of $197 and comes with email support. The training has been designed and developed by a certified professional in Our Success Group.

To learn more and to sign up for the training, visit oursuccessgroup.com/5keys/.

