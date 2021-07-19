Printing United Alliance Academy Seeking Nominations for New Members

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance and the Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technologies (ASDPT) are accepting nominations for new members who have demonstrated an industry commitment through their collective work and educational efforts.

Nominations for the Dave Swormstedt, Sr. Memorial Award and Joe Clarke Innovator Awards are also now open.

The Academy

Established in 1973 by the Board of Directors of Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA), now Printing United Alliance, ASDPT is an international organization comprised of expert printers, suppliers, and educators who have made significant contributions to the growth of the screen and digital printing industries.

The Academy’s purpose is to promote and encourage the development of screen and digital printing through technical papers and other means of fostering knowledge associated with imaging technologies for graphic, textile, industrial, and electronic printing applications.

Nominations can be made by anyone in the printing industry, and inductees must be officially recommended by at least two current members to be considered. To submit a nomination, visit sgia.org/about/academy. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 1.

“It is a great pleasure to be able to recognize individuals for their contributions made towards the betterment of the industry, not just in screen printing, but in digital and commercial offset as well,” says Marci Kinter, secretary, ASDPT. “It is a humbling experience to be counted as part of the Academy, and we eagerly look forward to welcoming new members at Printing United Expo 2021.”

Academy members regularly submit, review, recognize, and recommend technical papers for publications under the auspices of the Academy while providing technical education, consultation, adjudication of printing image quality, and promotion of the technical and commercial development of the industry. Members of the Academy additionally award those in the industry who go above and beyond in their respective roles.

Dave Swormstedt, Sr. Memorial Award

The Dave Swormstedt, Sr. Memorial Award is presented annually to the author(s) of an article written on any aspect of screen printing or graphic imaging that was published in the previous calendar year.

Chosen by members of the Academy, winners of the Swormstedt Award are recognized for their outstanding writing ability and exceptional industry insight. Any Printing United Alliance member can nominate articles for the Swormstedt Award. Articles for nomination can be sent to Kinter at [email protected] by Aug. 1.

Joe Clarke Innovator Awards

The Joe Clarke Innovator Awards recognize professionals who demonstrate the same selfless attitude in their work as Joe Clarke, a prolific innovator and contributor to the industry. Recipients in the following categories are named with this prestigious award each year:

• Screen Print (Analog) Printing Technology

• Digital Printing Technology

• Business Innovation and Software Technology

Nominations for the Joe Clarke Innovator Awards can be submitted at sgia.org/programs/awards-competitions by Aug. 15.

For more information about the Academy, or to nominate an industry professional to join the Academy as a member or recognize a fellow colleague for one of these awards, visit sgia.org/about/academy.