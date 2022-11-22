Press Releases
PGSF Announces Newly Endowed Scholarship for Bernie Eckert
She’s described as the “Wonder Woman” of the foundation.
(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH — The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF), is pleased to announce the establishment of the Bernie Eckert Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship has initial funding of over $28,000.
Bernie has worked tirelessly for over 20 years managing the scholarship process for thousands of students who are working on furthering their education in the Graphic Arts. She will be greatly missed by her team at PGSF as well as by the students, faculty and the PGSF board as she retires at the end of this year. “Since the beginning of my involvement on the Board of Directors of PGSF, I have been very impressed with Bernie’s passion and energy for PGSF and the need to attract talent to the industry. Many careers have been kicked off as a result of Bernie’s untiring efforts to evaluate and recommend scholarships from thousands of applications in her PGSF career. I wish Bernie a well-deserved retirement and all the best in this next phase in her life.” , said Dr. Niels Winther, Chairman and Owner of Think Patented of Ohio.
Over 70 educators, students, friends and industry leaders contributed to this scholarship which will be awarded each year to a deserving student studying the Graphic Arts at an accredited two or four year institution. “Bernie has been the ‘Wonder Woman’ of PGSF. Her energy and dedication have shaped PGSF into what it is today. She was there every step of the way, and I am thankful for her continued support of my education and career. Congratulations on your retirement, Bernie!”, said Jessica Kastello, scholarship recipient and currently with Lakeside Book Company.
If you would like to contribute to Bernie’s endowment or make a general contribution to help fund students in the industry, please visit our website at pgsf.org.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Orbus’ Cassandra Chiodo Named to PPAChicago’s Board of Directors
PGSF Announces Newly Endowed Scholarship for Bernie Eckert
Denny’s to Drop $6 T-Shirt That’s Also a Breakfast Subscription
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Mark Cuban Makes Another Investment in Campus Ink
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Destroyed by Fire
-
Special Reports + Analysis3 weeks ago
30 Screen Printers Name Their Must-Have Tools and Equipment
-
Best of the Business2 days ago
Why Screen Printers Should Invest in UV LED for Ink Curing
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
15 Snapshots from Printing United Expo 2022
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
-
Events1 week ago
Trust Printshop Opens Doors to Fellow Screen Printers
-
Events4 weeks ago
Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony