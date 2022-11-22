PGSF Announces Newly Endowed Scholarship for Bernie Eckert

(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH — The Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF), is pleased to announce the establishment of the Bernie Eckert Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship has initial funding of over $28,000.

Bernie has worked tirelessly for over 20 years managing the scholarship process for thousands of students who are working on furthering their education in the Graphic Arts. She will be greatly missed by her team at PGSF as well as by the students, faculty and the PGSF board as she retires at the end of this year. “Since the beginning of my involvement on the Board of Directors of PGSF, I have been very impressed with Bernie’s passion and energy for PGSF and the need to attract talent to the industry. Many careers have been kicked off as a result of Bernie’s untiring efforts to evaluate and recommend scholarships from thousands of applications in her PGSF career. I wish Bernie a well-deserved retirement and all the best in this next phase in her life.” , said Dr. Niels Winther, Chairman and Owner of Think Patented of Ohio.

Over 70 educators, students, friends and industry leaders contributed to this scholarship which will be awarded each year to a deserving student studying the Graphic Arts at an accredited two or four year institution. “Bernie has been the ‘Wonder Woman’ of PGSF. Her energy and dedication have shaped PGSF into what it is today. She was there every step of the way, and I am thankful for her continued support of my education and career. Congratulations on your retirement, Bernie!”, said Jessica Kastello, scholarship recipient and currently with Lakeside Book Company.

If you would like to contribute to Bernie’s endowment or make a general contribution to help fund students in the industry, please visit our website at pgsf.org.