Printing United Alliance Cancels 2021 In-Person Expo

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United, scheduled to take place Oct. 6-8, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., has been canceled.

The Printing United Alliance board of directors felt the ability to deliver a successful tradeshow event for all involved became significantly hampered recently with the growing uncertainty and spike in cases resulting from the COVID-19 Delta variant, and its depressing effect on registration and exhibitor participation.

“We want to sincerely thank our vast industry partners — including exhibitors, members and attendees — for their collective support during this ever-changing landscape and time,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “We conferred with dozens of exhibitors from all segments and sizes, regularly monitored attendee sentiment, and the weight of opinion supported the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show.”

Further details will be communicated directly to exhibitors and registered attendees. Visit the FAQ portion of the printingunited.com website for more information.

“One of our contributions to the industry is providing a best-in-class tradeshow,” says Mark J. Subers, president, Printing United. “In an instance such as this, we set aside our own financial considerations when we cannot be sure that the ROI for the exhibitors and the attendee experience is exceptional. In 2022, we will continue to execute nothing short of an exemplary event experience for all involved.”