Press Releases
Printing United Expo 2021 to Spotlight Range of Industry Segments
Event scheduled for Orlando on Oct. 6-8.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Expo 2021 will feature a range of companies from various market segments of the printing industry at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 6-8. Registration for the event, which includes access to Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up, is available at printingunited.com.
Throughout the pandemic, companies have been forced to modify original plans for both technology coming to market and respective sales projections. Printing United Expo hopes to be a launching point to refuel sales pipelines and new technology debuts in 2021 and beyond.
A sampling of these companies and segments include:
Apparel
In the experiential Apparel Zone, exhibitors such as Delta Apparel, Epson, GSG, Kornit, M&R, Mimaki, Monti Antonio, Nazdar, OmniPrint, Roland, SanMar, Stahls’, and Vastex will display and demonstrate new technology in the space. A café and beer garden are central to the area, which will be a gathering spot for business meetings, peer-to-peer engagement, and relaxing with friends and colleagues. Attendees can select from one of four designs to see and keep a custom T-shirt made on a screen or direct-to-garment (DTG) digital machine, and will have a chance to win one of various prizes from the Apparel Zone sponsors. They can also listen to apparel-focused podcasts in the specially created podcast booth where podcasts will be broadcast live each day from the show.
CommercialAdvertisement
Attendees will be able to see and experience significant hardware running live on the Printing United Expo show floor this year. Some companies in the space on the show floor include Agfa, Canon, ChromaLuxe, CP Bourg, Duplo, Fujifilm, GEW, Graphic Whizard, Heidelberg, HP, INX, Kodak, Konica Minolta, MBO America/Komori, Mohawk, Muller Martini, Ricoh, RMGT, Rochester Software Associates, Rollem, and Tecnau.
Digital Textile
Attendees looking for the latest technology in digital textile printing will see equipment on the show floor from companies such as Berger Textiles, Brother, Brown Manufacturing, EFI, Fisher Textiles, Gerber, Greentex, HP, Kongsberg, Kornit, Mutoh, Sakurai, Serge Ferrari, TVF, Ultraflex, and Zund. Printing United also welcomes Association Partner Industrial Fabrics Association International – Fabric Graphics division to this year’s event.
Graphics/Wide-Format
Attendees visiting Printing United Expo will also see the latest in graphics and wide-format technology. Some exhibiting companies in this space include 3M, Agfa, Durst, EFI, Epson, Esko, Fujifilm, HP, INX, Mimaki, Nazdar, Onyx Graphics, Roland DGA, TVF, Ultraflex, and Vanguard.
Mailing and FulfillmentAdvertisement
Companies from the industry’s mailing and fulfillment segment that are scheduled to exhibit include AccuZip, Capstone, Kirk Rudy, Printware, United States Postal Service, Tecnau, and W+D. Additionally, postal trade groups such as the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association and Envelope Manufacturers Association are supporting this year’s event.
Packaging
With a dedicated Packaging Pavilion hosting Printing United Expo association partners, such as the Paperboard Packaging Council, Flexible Packaging Association, and TLMI, members and attendees can view special designated displays where the associations will showcase awards, talk to the organizations about membership and engagement, and more. The newest technology in packaging will be shown from packaging companies such as Agfa, Durst, EFI, Epson, Fujifilm, Heidelberg, HP, INX, Kongsberg, Nazdar, RMGT, Xeikon, Zund, and more.
Latin American (LatAM) Pavilion
Printing United Expo attendees will have the opportunity to meet with distributors in the designated LatAM Pavilion on the show floor. CONLATINGRAF, the leading association in the graphic arts business community, will be on hand to help attendees make connections with the influential businesses in the market space.
Event RegistrationAdvertisement
Registration for Printing United Expo 2021 is now live at printingunited.com, which allows attendees access to this year’s three-tiered event platform: Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up. For event sponsorship opportunities, email Jack Noonan, Printing United Alliance’s vice president of business development, at [email protected].
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Printing United Expo 2021 to Spotlight Range of Industry Segments
How Your Print Shop Benefits from an Inclusive Work Environment
11 Photos That Show What It Takes to Be a Screen Printer
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
How One Midwestern Shop Transformed Its Retail-Ready Apparel Business
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Case Studies3 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business3 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Screen Printing3 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Press Releases4 months ago
Digital Art Solutions Presents Free Graphics Academy Master Class Series
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Podcasts3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Marshall Atkinson2 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Editorial Advisory Board