Printing United Expo 2021 to Spotlight Range of Industry Segments

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Expo 2021 will feature a range of companies from various market segments of the printing industry at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 6-8. Registration for the event, which includes access to Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up, is available at printingunited.com.

Throughout the pandemic, companies have been forced to modify original plans for both technology coming to market and respective sales projections. Printing United Expo hopes to be a launching point to refuel sales pipelines and new technology debuts in 2021 and beyond.

A sampling of these companies and segments include:

Apparel

In the experiential Apparel Zone, exhibitors such as Delta Apparel, Epson, GSG, Kornit, M&R, Mimaki, Monti Antonio, Nazdar, OmniPrint, Roland, SanMar, Stahls’, and Vastex will display and demonstrate new technology in the space. A café and beer garden are central to the area, which will be a gathering spot for business meetings, peer-to-peer engagement, and relaxing with friends and colleagues. Attendees can select from one of four designs to see and keep a custom T-shirt made on a screen or direct-to-garment (DTG) digital machine, and will have a chance to win one of various prizes from the Apparel Zone sponsors. They can also listen to apparel-focused podcasts in the specially created podcast booth where podcasts will be broadcast live each day from the show.

Commercial

Attendees will be able to see and experience significant hardware running live on the Printing United Expo show floor this year. Some companies in the space on the show floor include Agfa, Canon, ChromaLuxe, CP Bourg, Duplo, Fujifilm, GEW, Graphic Whizard, Heidelberg, HP, INX, Kodak, Konica Minolta, MBO America/Komori, Mohawk, Muller Martini, Ricoh, RMGT, Rochester Software Associates, Rollem, and Tecnau.

Digital Textile

Attendees looking for the latest technology in digital textile printing will see equipment on the show floor from companies such as Berger Textiles, Brother, Brown Manufacturing, EFI, Fisher Textiles, Gerber, Greentex, HP, Kongsberg, Kornit, Mutoh, Sakurai, Serge Ferrari, TVF, Ultraflex, and Zund. Printing United also welcomes Association Partner Industrial Fabrics Association International – Fabric Graphics division to this year’s event.

Graphics/Wide-Format

Attendees visiting Printing United Expo will also see the latest in graphics and wide-format technology. Some exhibiting companies in this space include 3M, Agfa, Durst, EFI, Epson, Esko, Fujifilm, HP, INX, Mimaki, Nazdar, Onyx Graphics, Roland DGA, TVF, Ultraflex, and Vanguard.

Mailing and Fulfillment

Companies from the industry’s mailing and fulfillment segment that are scheduled to exhibit include AccuZip, Capstone, Kirk Rudy, Printware, United States Postal Service, Tecnau, and W+D. Additionally, postal trade groups such as the In-Plant Printing and Mailing Association and Envelope Manufacturers Association are supporting this year’s event.

Packaging

With a dedicated Packaging Pavilion hosting Printing United Expo association partners, such as the Paperboard Packaging Council, Flexible Packaging Association, and TLMI, members and attendees can view special designated displays where the associations will showcase awards, talk to the organizations about membership and engagement, and more. The newest technology in packaging will be shown from packaging companies such as Agfa, Durst, EFI, Epson, Fujifilm, Heidelberg, HP, INX, Kongsberg, Nazdar, RMGT, Xeikon, Zund, and more.

Latin American (LatAM) Pavilion

Printing United Expo attendees will have the opportunity to meet with distributors in the designated LatAM Pavilion on the show floor. CONLATINGRAF, the leading association in the graphic arts business community, will be on hand to help attendees make connections with the influential businesses in the market space.

Event Registration

Registration for Printing United Expo 2021 is now live at printingunited.com, which allows attendees access to this year’s three-tiered event platform: Expo Preview, Expo Live, and Expo Wrap-Up. For event sponsorship opportunities, email Jack Noonan, Printing United Alliance’s vice president of business development, at [email protected].