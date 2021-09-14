Connect with us

Roland DGA Completes Online “Application Page Library”

Free resource offers tips for specific applications performed with Roland DG devices.
(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA – Roland DGA has completed its online “Application Page Library,” a resource at the company’s website offering information on various applications that can be performed with Roland DG’s digital devices.

The 47-page library features tips and pointers related to specific applications, images showing the different kinds of output possible, and recommendations on the best Roland DG devices for various job types. Existing end users and potential customers can access it free of charge.

To see the complete Roland DGA Application Page Library, visit rolanddga.com/applications.

