UPS CMO Kevin Warren to Be Keynote Speaker for January EFI Connect Conference

(PRESS RELEASE) FREMONT, CA – The Jan. 17-21, 2022 EFI Connect users conference from print and packaging technology developer Electronics For Imaging Inc. will provide a stronger emphasis on digital innovation and data-driven insights with a Fortune 500 marketing leader, UPS Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Warren.

His Jan. 18 fireside chat keynote session at the Las Vegas event will explore the evolution of digital and ecommerce, with an in-depth perspective of digital’s impact on business now and into the future.

“Kevin is one of the brightest minds in marketing, and has invaluable insights into the challenges virtually all EFI customers have in terms of creating demand, achieving excellence and driving growth, even in very challenging times,” says EFI Chairman and CEO Jeff Jacobson. “This will undoubtedly be one of the most engaging, informative fireside chat keynotes in the 21-year history of the EFI Connect conference.”

In his role with UPS, Warren is responsible for U.S. and international marketing, The UPS Store, the company’s Ware2Go subsidiary, and more. Prior to joining UPS, he served as executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Xerox Corp.

Warren received his bachelor’s of science degree in finance from Georgetown University and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, having completed Harvard’s Advanced Management Program.

“Now more than ever, simple and useful digital experiences are the key to driving business success,” said Warren. “UPS’s goal is to provide the best digital experience powered by our global smart logistics network, and I’m looking forward to sharing our progress and lessons learned on stage at EFI Connect.”

Next January’s event will bring hundreds of print professionals to the Wynn Las Vegas Resort for training and education on key printing management and technology challenges. The conference aims to give EFI customers an opportunity to participate in educational sessions, receive hands-on experience, discuss industry trends, network with peers, voice their opinions, and learn from others.

Attendees can also learn the best ways to use EFI’s portfolio of production and industrial inkjet, integrated MIS/ERP workflow, and Fiery digital front end print server products. Additionally, EFI customers can provide in-person feedback to senior EFI executive and technical development staff.

For more information about EFI Connect 2022 and to register for the event, visit efi.com/connect.