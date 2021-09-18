Press Releases
FESPA Global Print Expo 2021 Travel Update: Restrictions Lifted for Vaccinated from “Very High Risk” Countries
Proof of full vaccination enables visitors to forego quarantine period.
(PRESS RELEASE) DORKING, UK – Restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers to The Netherlands from designated “very high-risk countries” will be lifted Sept. 22, meaning that printers and sign makers from these countries can travel to FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2021 in Amsterdam (Oct. 12-15, 2021) without fear of needing to quarantine on arrival.
Travelers who have proof they are fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine can now enter The Netherlands freely, with no mandatory quarantine period. This proof can be provided by means of the EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or equivalent certification from non-EU countries.
The list of very high-risk countries currently includes the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, India, South Africa, Thailand, and much of Latin America. Further information is available from The Netherlands government website.
“Travel to The Netherlands from most of mainland Europe was already seamless for holders of the EU DCC,” says FESPA CEO Neil Felton. “This lifting of mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from ‘very high risk’ countries is important, because it will give even more printers confidence to make firm plans to visit FESPA 2021. We know that there’s a strong appetite from printers all over the world to get back to our live event, refresh their industry knowledge, and see for themselves the hundreds of product innovations that will be seen in public for the first time at the show. There are now no practical travel barriers for most printers who want to be at FESPA 2021.”
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is continuously increasing its operations. For an update of all destinations and frequencies, visit schiphol.nl.
Proof of double vaccination will also enable access to the RAI Exhibition Centre and the FESPA/European Sign Expo exhibition area. The Dutch government's announcement was accompanied by other adjustments to social distancing measures, and FESPA's COVID arrangements will be updated accordingly.
For up-to-date information, visit fespaglobalprintexpo.com.
