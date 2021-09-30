Events
Registration Opens for Printing United’s Color 22 Conference
Event aimed at variety of industry professionals.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Take your color skills and knowledge to a whole new level with COLOR22, featuring 40-plus dynamic sessions presented by top color experts!
This conference hosted by Printing United Alliance attracts a diverse community, all involved with color reproduction throughout the supply chain, including:
• Apparel decorators
• Brand owners and managers
• Designers and creative directors
• Commercial printers
• Label and packaging printers
• In-plant printers
• Photographers
• Screen printers
• Wide-format printers
Register today to reserve your seat for the pre-conference session with Don Hutcheson. Members receive a 20% discount on registration.
To register, visit color.printing.org.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Iris Sautier
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
14 Surprising Things You Can Screen Print
