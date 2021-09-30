Connect with us

Registration Opens for Printing United’s Color 22 Conference

Event aimed at variety of industry professionals.
(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Take your color skills and knowledge to a whole new level with COLOR22, featuring 40-plus dynamic sessions presented by top color experts!

This conference hosted by Printing United Alliance attracts a diverse community, all involved with color reproduction throughout the supply chain, including:

• Apparel decorators
• Brand owners and managers
• Designers and creative directors
• Commercial printers
• Label and packaging printers
• In-plant printers
• Photographers
• Screen printers
• Wide-format printers

Register today to reserve your seat for the pre-conference session with Don Hutcheson. Members receive a 20% discount on registration.

To register, visit color.printing.org.

