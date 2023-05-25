Connect with us

#ROQFest Adds Speaker Lineup

The free event in Clermont, Florida, will feature guest educators from Inktavo, Lawson, SupaColor, and more.
The speaker lineup for #ROQFest, a one-day event on Friday, June 2 in Clermont, Florida, has been announced. According to the company, attendees can “supercharge the remainder of your year with hands-on interactive education that’ll push your value proposition even higher.”

Featured guest educators include:

  • Screen Makin with Saati
  • Get Shi[r]t Done with Inktavo
  • DTF Printing with Lawson Screen and Digital Products
  • Advantages of Using Low Cure Ink & How to Prep Your Print Shop with Avient
  • How to Automate Your Transfers at over 500 Garments Per Hour with SupaColor
  • Successful Sales Strategies for a Complicated Market with Lane Seven
  • Creating a Sustainable Hub & Spoke Model with Grimco
  • Making Better Screens with EXILE Technologies
  • Art Workflow Overview (followed by Q&A) with GraphXSource
  • Buy Smart & Plan for the Future with Vastex International
  • Printing Neck Tags in Half the Time with Tagbot

The event will also feature thousands of dollars worth of giveaways, a silent auction of equipment, and networking with industry leaders, including members of the Screen Printing magazine team. Learn more about #ROQFest and RSVP for free here.

