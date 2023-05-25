News
#ROQFest Adds Speaker Lineup
The free event in Clermont, Florida, will feature guest educators from Inktavo, Lawson, SupaColor, and more.
The speaker lineup for #ROQFest, a one-day event on Friday, June 2 in Clermont, Florida, has been announced. According to the company, attendees can “supercharge the remainder of your year with hands-on interactive education that’ll push your value proposition even higher.”
Featured guest educators include:
- Screen Makin with Saati
- Get Shi[r]t Done with Inktavo
- DTF Printing with Lawson Screen and Digital Products
- Advantages of Using Low Cure Ink & How to Prep Your Print Shop with Avient
- How to Automate Your Transfers at over 500 Garments Per Hour with SupaColor
- Successful Sales Strategies for a Complicated Market with Lane Seven
- Creating a Sustainable Hub & Spoke Model with Grimco
- Making Better Screens with EXILE Technologies
- Art Workflow Overview (followed by Q&A) with GraphXSource
- Buy Smart & Plan for the Future with Vastex International
- Printing Neck Tags in Half the Time with Tagbot
The event will also feature thousands of dollars worth of giveaways, a silent auction of equipment, and networking with industry leaders, including members of the Screen Printing magazine team. Learn more about #ROQFest and RSVP for free here.
