ROQFest Adds Speaker Lineup

The speaker lineup for #ROQFest, a one-day event on Friday, June 2 in Clermont, Florida, has been announced. According to the company, attendees can “supercharge the remainder of your year with hands-on interactive education that’ll push your value proposition even higher.”

Featured guest educators include:

Screen Makin with Saati

Get Shi[r]t Done with Inktavo

DTF Printing with Lawson Screen and Digital Products

Advantages of Using Low Cure Ink & How to Prep Your Print Shop with Avient

How to Automate Your Transfers at over 500 Garments Per Hour with SupaColor

Successful Sales Strategies for a Complicated Market with Lane Seven

Creating a Sustainable Hub & Spoke Model with Grimco

Making Better Screens with EXILE Technologies

Art Workflow Overview (followed by Q&A) with GraphXSource

Buy Smart & Plan for the Future with Vastex International

Printing Neck Tags in Half the Time with Tagbot

The event will also feature thousands of dollars worth of giveaways, a silent auction of equipment, and networking with industry leaders, including members of the Screen Printing magazine team. Learn more about #ROQFest and RSVP for free here.