Multicraft and ROQ.US to Open New Showroom in Chicago

(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO — Major supplier of screen printing supplies Multicraft Inc. and ROQ.US, provider of the finest automatic digital & screen printing equipment in the market, are coming together to launch a brand-new showroom in the Chicagoland area and invite You to the Grand Opening (coordinated by MADE Lab) March 31st, 2023.

Event Registration is free, but space is limited! Come enjoy your favorite “ROQtails” and other drinks sponsored by Inktavo, food, and mingle the best & brightest in the printing industry! Register Here!

Some pretty big things happened in 1907, but amidst the invention of the paper towel and the creation of Mother’s Day, the modern form of Screen Printing was patented and the Chicago Cubs won their first world series – and against Ty Cobb on top of it!

To commemorate this iconic year in history, ROQ & Multicraft, Inc. decided to coin their new Chicago Showroom and Training Facility, 1907: The Chicago Printeasy, and to celebrate, they’re hosting a Grand Opening event March 31st, 2023, and look forward to seeing You there!

Event Details

What: 1907: The Chicago Printeasy Grand Opening

When: March 31st, 2023

Where: 540 Lunt Ave. Schaumburg, IL 60193

For more information, please visit roq.us or call 1-87-ROQ-IT-NOW (that’s 877.674.8669) and your Automated Solutions Specialist will coordinate your visit to 1907: The Chicago Printeasy right away.

About Multicraft Inc.

Multicraft, Inc. has been recognized for over 50 years as one of the highest quality and largest suppliers of printing and digital supplies in the United States. So if you are unsure of your needs, whether you need a quote or some help finding the right equipment, the company is comprised of multi-generational professionals who are happy to assist you reach your goals and glad to help guide you in the best direction for your needs.

About ROQ.US

Today’s Printing Industry Professionals need the most productive, most streamlined, and most reliable automated solutions to exponentially increase production and profits. Communities across America need the highest quality prints to express Themselves meaningfully and reinforce togetherness. Our planet needs a coalition of Businesses and Consumers who demonstrate a commitment to sustainability to ensure our collective continued growth and wellness.

ROQ.US lives at the crossroads of these issues and strives to be an anchor for shared prosperity in the decorated apparel business, communal unity, and a flourishing Earth. ROQ.US partners with Businesses and provides them with the most technologically-advanced printing machines and services that reduce the industry’s environmental impact and reduce the needed overhead to succeed. When You build on sand, You drift away with the tide. When You build Your house on the ROQ, You propel from a solid foundation of integrity coupled with dependable automation for many years to come. #ROQYourWorld at roq.us and #PressOnward with #YourPartnerInPrint!