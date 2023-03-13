Big Frog Custom T-Shirts Turns in Banner Year

(PRESS RELEASE) DUNEDIN, FL — Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, the full-service shop with franchised locations specializing in “un-frog-ettable” Direct-to-Garment (DTG) custom apparel, will celebrate a new record at its upcoming annual conference, Frog-A-Thon later this month in Tampa. Seven franchisees earned $1 million or more in revenue during 2022, a milestone never achieved for the brand which has expanded to nearly 100 locations in 25 states and Canada and, in 2023, celebrates its 15-year anniversary.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate these seven extraordinary franchisees and our entire system later this month at Frog-A-Thon,” said Tina Bacon-DeFrece, Big Frog Franchise Group President and CEO. “Not only do these owners clearly run high-performing business operations, but they are also just really good people, and we could not be happier they are members of the Big Frog family.”

The seven shops earning $1 million or more in 2022 are:

Big Frog of Northwest Arkansas – John and Mara Dougherty own this shop in Bentonville along with John’s father, Michael. They earned the “President’s Frog” award at the 2022 conference, recognizing outstanding community support having given more than $35,000 to charities during 2021.

Big Frog of Woodbury – Eric Morley owns this shop located about 10 miles east of St. Paul in Minnesota.

Big Frog of South Austin – Susan Hitt owns this shop in the Texas capitol.

Big Frog of San Diego Clairemont-Mesa, Calif. – Steve Lui owns this shop that serves the Clairemont and Mesa areas in San Diego.

Big Frog of Plano – Joe Mock owns this shop located about 20 miles north of Dallas, Texas. Last year, Big Frog of Plano was recognized as “Frog of the Year” for having the highest revenue at $1.17M.

Big Frog of Green Hills – Dan and Janet Carmichael, along with Lina Wagoner, own this store in the Green Hills area of Nashville.

Big Frog of San Diego-North – Store Manager Tim Lofties helps drive the store to exceed revenue goals.

“In addition to jumping from one franchisee earning $1 million to seven, our expansion in the latter half of 2022 included adding three new shops with one more coming in Q1 2023,” Bacon-Defrece said.

The new stores include Jacksonville-Mandarin, Fla. which opened last August and is owned by Robert Nebel. The Seacoast, N.H. store opened in October and owner Mark Fernald’s customers come from nearby Massachusetts and Maine for New Hampshire’s tax-free benefits. Owner Nancy Provolt, who previously owned the store in Northwest Austin, opened a shop in November in Lehi, Utah, outside Salt Lake City. Monroe, LA is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023.

The new stores and the number of record-setting million-dollar franchisees further the brand’s recent momentum. At last year’s Frog-A-Thon conference, Big Frog announced 2021 was its best year ever with more than 2.36 million t-shirts sold, nearly 76,000 new customers added, and average store sales up 19% over 2019 numbers. Last year, the brand said it was poised for an even better year and the current growth statistics are proof points.

“Overall, 10% growth is forecast for the garment decorating industry from 2022 to 2027 and Big Frog’s track record is certainly supporting that data,” Bacon-DeFrece added. “We’re looking forward to sharing more news of our brand’s earnings at next month’s conference as well as how we’re positively impacting individual communities across our entire system. Local give back is a critical brand pillar and one that I, personally, believe has been critical to our success.”

The types of charities and non-profits that Big Frog stores support in individual markets include children’s organizations, disability groups, school and educational outreach programs, veteran groups, homelessness support, animal advocacy, and many others.

About Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Locally owned and operated, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More specializes in Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printing, a clean and green apparel printing technology. Big Frog is a one-stop-shop for “un-frog-ettable” custom apparel with a wide selection of services including screen printing, embroidery, vinyl, and Ultra Print (heat press). Established in 2008 by co-founders Leeward Bean, Tina Bacon-DeFrece and Ron DeFrece, the franchise brand has since expanded to nearly 100 locations in 25 states and Canada offering free 15-minute, in-person design help, no minimums, and fast turnaround (often 24-hours) on DTG printing. Globally headquartered in Dunedin, Fla., Big Frog Franchise Group is led by President and CEO Tina Bacon-DeFrece and is listed in the Franchise Times Top 500. To learn more about franchising opportunities in the United States, visit bigfrogfranchise.com. For Canadian franchise information, visit Big Frog Canada Corp. at bigfrog.ca. View Big Frog YouTube content here.