ASPEQ and IGP Complete Acquisition of BBC Industries

(PRESS RELEASE) ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (“ASPEQ”), a leading provider of custom-configured electric heating, power controls, and thermal management products, has acquired the assets of BBC Industries, Inc. (“BBC Industries”), based in Pacific, MO. ASPEQ, headquartered in Saint Louis, MO, serves the industrial, commercial, military, marine, and transportation markets under longstanding INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. ASPEQ was acquired by Industrial Growth Partners in November 2019.

Founded over 50 years ago, BBC Industries specializes in providing infrared electric heaters and heating systems for industrial and commercial end markets, including a variety of long wavelength heaters, dryers, ovens and associated controls. The addition of BBC Industries expands ASPEQ’s growing electric infrared technology offering, customer base, and systems capabilities. The combined business will benefit from ASPEQ’s strong salesforce, engineering group, and operational scale. BBC Industries will continue to operate in Pacific, MO.

“The acquisition of BBC and its unique infrared technology will add to ASPEQ’s diverse product scope and allow ASPEQ to expand its electric heating solutions to our customer base. We are excited to welcome the BBC team as part of ASPEQ,” said Dave Smith, ASPEQ’s President and CEO.

Ron Vinyard of BBC Industries commented, “Having proudly led BBC for the past 35 years, it was important to our family to find a partner to continue our culture of supporting our customers and employees. We are pleased to join ASPEQ, and I am convinced they will continue taking BBC Industries forward. Their culture, market reach, talent and capabilities will greatly enhance customer support and assure our employees continued growth into the future.”