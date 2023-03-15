Connect with us

Press Releases

ASPEQ and IGP Complete Acquisition of BBC Industries

Deal expands ASPEQ’s electric infrared technology offering.
mm

Published

4 hours ago

on

(PRESS RELEASE) ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (“ASPEQ”), a leading provider of custom-configured electric heating, power controls, and thermal management products, has acquired the assets of BBC Industries, Inc. (“BBC Industries”), based in Pacific, MO. ASPEQ, headquartered in Saint Louis, MO, serves the industrial, commercial, military, marine, and transportation markets under longstanding INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. ASPEQ was acquired by Industrial Growth Partners in November 2019.

Founded over 50 years ago, BBC Industries specializes in providing infrared electric heaters and heating systems for industrial and commercial end markets, including a variety of long wavelength heaters, dryers, ovens and associated controls.  The addition of BBC Industries expands ASPEQ’s growing electric infrared technology offering, customer base, and systems capabilities.  The combined business will benefit from ASPEQ’s strong salesforce, engineering group, and operational scale.  BBC Industries will continue to operate in Pacific, MO.

“The acquisition of BBC and its unique infrared technology will add to ASPEQ’s diverse product scope and allow ASPEQ to expand its electric heating solutions to our customer base.  We are excited to welcome the BBC team as part of ASPEQ,” said Dave Smith, ASPEQ’s President and CEO.

Ron Vinyard of BBC Industries commented, “Having proudly led BBC for the past 35 years, it was important to our family to find a partner to continue our culture of supporting our customers and employees. We are pleased to join ASPEQ, and I am convinced they will continue taking BBC Industries forward. Their culture, market reach, talent and capabilities will greatly enhance customer support and assure our employees continued growth into the future.”

Acquisition Details

On February 15, 2023, ASPEQ acquired certain business assets from BBC Industries, Inc. ASPEQ continues to seek add-on acquisitions that can enhance ASPEQ’s position as a leading provider of custom-configured electric heating and thermal management products. To learn more about ASPEQ, please visit www.aspeqheating.com.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
Advertisement

SPONSORED VIDEO

Let’s Talk About It

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

Promoted Headlines

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE

Advertisement

Latest Feeds

Advertisement

Most Popular