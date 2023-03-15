Press Releases
ASPEQ and IGP Complete Acquisition of BBC Industries
Deal expands ASPEQ’s electric infrared technology offering.
(PRESS RELEASE) ASPEQ Heating Group LLC (“ASPEQ”), a leading provider of custom-configured electric heating, power controls, and thermal management products, has acquired the assets of BBC Industries, Inc. (“BBC Industries”), based in Pacific, MO. ASPEQ, headquartered in Saint Louis, MO, serves the industrial, commercial, military, marine, and transportation markets under longstanding INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. ASPEQ was acquired by Industrial Growth Partners in November 2019.
Founded over 50 years ago, BBC Industries specializes in providing infrared electric heaters and heating systems for industrial and commercial end markets, including a variety of long wavelength heaters, dryers, ovens and associated controls. The addition of BBC Industries expands ASPEQ’s growing electric infrared technology offering, customer base, and systems capabilities. The combined business will benefit from ASPEQ’s strong salesforce, engineering group, and operational scale. BBC Industries will continue to operate in Pacific, MO.
“The acquisition of BBC and its unique infrared technology will add to ASPEQ’s diverse product scope and allow ASPEQ to expand its electric heating solutions to our customer base. We are excited to welcome the BBC team as part of ASPEQ,” said Dave Smith, ASPEQ’s President and CEO.
Ron Vinyard of BBC Industries commented, “Having proudly led BBC for the past 35 years, it was important to our family to find a partner to continue our culture of supporting our customers and employees. We are pleased to join ASPEQ, and I am convinced they will continue taking BBC Industries forward. Their culture, market reach, talent and capabilities will greatly enhance customer support and assure our employees continued growth into the future.”
Acquisition Details
On February 15, 2023, ASPEQ acquired certain business assets from BBC Industries, Inc. ASPEQ continues to seek add-on acquisitions that can enhance ASPEQ’s position as a leading provider of custom-configured electric heating and thermal management products. To learn more about ASPEQ, please visit www.aspeqheating.com.Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
ASPEQ and IGP Complete Acquisition of BBC Industries
Adrienne Palmer Shares Industry News During Latest 2 Regular Guys Podcast
Is It Time to Consider Industrial Screen Printing?
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
Industry Reacts to Apparel Company Allegedly Linked to Forced Labor
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Shop Management4 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker3 weeks ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
-
Buzz Session3 days ago
Industry Reacts to Apparel Company Allegedly Linked to Forced Labor
-
Best of the Business2 weeks ago
There Are Boundless Benefits of Mentoring Young Entrepreneurs
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Brother International Names VP of Industrial Products Division