Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100

CHEAP DOESN’T ALWAYS mean low quality. What are your best business buys for less than $100? We asked our Brain Squad and their responses run the gamut.

Can you add anything to the list? Feel free to comment below with your own thoughts.

Nail polish for pinholes and noise-cancelling headphones for the crew next to the washout room. — Shannon M, Aisle6ix Industries, Sydney, Australia Art packages. — Lonny R Willis, Freelance Arts, Caldwell, Idaho Gorilla Glue Clear for a permanent blockout/mesh protector and $5 magnifying glass from Northern Tool that has a rubberized frame. It’s virtually unbreakable. — John Drake, Quackerbox Creations, Dallas, Texas Flash unit. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York Flip folds and a rocket book for me to stay organized with a checklist. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio Costco fans, Vornados, and Air movers. — Eric Carnell, Independence Printage Corp, Bellevue, Washington Silicone tack roller (~$25), small microscopes (~$20), cone filters ($23 for 250), and Polyken 221 tape (~$50). — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago, Illinois Gift cards to say thanks for the extra effort for staff. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility, Indian Trail, North Carolina Noncontact IR temp gun. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California Cooling towels. They’re under $3 each and in the absence of proper air conditioning, they keep everyone cool in the shop. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois A Wypall rag that has chemical already on it. Kind of like a disinfectant wipe. — Al Meisser, Team Print, Bourbonnais, Illinois I bought some all-black ink on eBay once for our Epson film printer. They worked very well, and they lasted a long time. The purchased prices were roughly $30. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami, Florida Metric ruler. — David Ashenden, QTCo, Kedron, Queensland, Australia Give every employee a Loupe and a Pantone book. — Edward Cooke, ECI Screen Print, Watertown, Connecticut Keyboard-sized whiteboard to scribble notes on while on calls and put priority items on. — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver, Colorado Too many to list! — Mark Kistler, FireSprint Printing, Omaha, Nebraska I talk all day and have sometimes up to 10 scheduled calls with clients. Ear buds don’t work for me, so I use a headset. It’s important to have one that has a great battery and also be comfortable. Here’s the one I use – it works great, and at $33, it is well worth the money. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona Thermal temperature gauge for end of dryer to insure ink cure. Ink scale. Laser guide to print over pockets. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California