Buzz Session
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
Our Brain Squad members name the purchases that delivered the most bang for their buck.
CHEAP DOESN’T ALWAYS mean low quality. What are your best business buys for less than $100? We asked our Brain Squad and their responses run the gamut.
Can you add anything to the list? Feel free to comment below with your own thoughts.
- Nail polish for pinholes and noise-cancelling headphones for the crew next to the washout room. — Shannon M, Aisle6ix Industries, Sydney, Australia
- Art packages. — Lonny R Willis, Freelance Arts, Caldwell, Idaho
- Gorilla Glue Clear for a permanent blockout/mesh protector and $5 magnifying glass from Northern Tool that has a rubberized frame. It’s virtually unbreakable. — John Drake, Quackerbox Creations, Dallas, Texas
- Flash unit. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York
- Flip folds and a rocket book for me to stay organized with a checklist. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
- Costco fans, Vornados, and Air movers. — Eric Carnell, Independence Printage Corp, Bellevue, Washington
- Silicone tack roller (~$25), small microscopes (~$20), cone filters ($23 for 250), and Polyken 221 tape (~$50). — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago, Illinois
- Gift cards to say thanks for the extra effort for staff. — Keith Abrams, The Decoration Facility, Indian Trail, North Carolina
- Noncontact IR temp gun. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California
- Cooling towels. They’re under $3 each and in the absence of proper air conditioning, they keep everyone cool in the shop. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- A Wypall rag that has chemical already on it. Kind of like a disinfectant wipe. — Al Meisser, Team Print, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- I bought some all-black ink on eBay once for our Epson film printer. They worked very well, and they lasted a long time. The purchased prices were roughly $30. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami, Florida
- Metric ruler. — David Ashenden, QTCo, Kedron, Queensland, Australia
- Give every employee a Loupe and a Pantone book. — Edward Cooke, ECI Screen Print, Watertown, Connecticut
- Keyboard-sized whiteboard to scribble notes on while on calls and put priority items on. — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver, Colorado
- Too many to list! — Mark Kistler, FireSprint Printing, Omaha, Nebraska
- I talk all day and have sometimes up to 10 scheduled calls with clients. Ear buds don’t work for me, so I use a headset. It’s important to have one that has a great battery and also be comfortable. Here’s the one I use – it works great, and at $33, it is well worth the money. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- Thermal temperature gauge for end of dryer to insure ink cure. Ink scale. Laser guide to print over pockets. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Printers Name Their Best Business Buys for Under $100
Screen Printers Could Receive Thousands of Dollars in Cash Back from IRS
APC Shima Seiki DTG Flatbed Printer
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
Inkcups Double Helix Rotary Inkjet Printer
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall4 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19
-
Education3 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Social Consciousness
-
Podcasts4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Business Partners and Life Partners
-
Media & Substrates3 months ago
Hanes Printable Face Masks
-
Thomas Trimingham2 months ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now