Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse

Graphic Design & Bulk Apparel Printing (York, PA) has been temporarily shuttered after it was found operating in a condemned warehouse along with two other businesses, the York Daily Record reports.

The WaveCrave365 radio station and an organization called Pedal 4 Peace, which helps local kids, were also occupying the warehouse. The shutdown happened in late May when authorities were alerted to an event the radio station was hosting, the article says.

The building has been condemned since 2017, and this is the fourth time it has been shut down since that time.

“I invested a lot of money and hard work in that place,” Gedo Geez, a radio personality from WaveCrave365, told the outlet. “I may lose everything that I invested and put into this. … Where was the preventive measure so that landlords can’t do this to business after business?”

The owner of the screen shop declined to comment. It hasn’t been determined if the businesses will be allowed to continue using the property.

Read more at the York Daily Record.

