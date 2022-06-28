Connect with us

Headlines

Screen Shop Found Operating in Condemned Warehouse

It was forced to shut down.
mm

Published

11 mins ago

on

Graphic Design & Bulk Apparel Printing (York, PA) has been temporarily shuttered after it was found operating in a condemned warehouse along with two other businesses, the York Daily Record reports.

The WaveCrave365 radio station and an organization called Pedal 4 Peace, which helps local kids, were also occupying the warehouse. The shutdown happened in late May when authorities were alerted to an event the radio station was hosting, the article says.

The building has been condemned since 2017, and this is the fourth time it has been shut down since that time.

“I invested a lot of money and hard work in that place,” Gedo Geez, a radio personality from WaveCrave365, told the outlet. “I may lose everything that I invested and put into this. … Where was the preventive measure so that landlords can’t do this to business after business?”

The owner of the screen shop declined to comment. It hasn’t been determined if the businesses will be allowed to continue using the property.

Read more at the York Daily Record.

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Screen Printing magazine has been the leading publication and trusted source of information for the screen printing industry for more than 60 years. Our magazine, website, social media channels, and bulletins cover breaking news, innovative products, expert insight, and tools for success.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular