Stahls’ Announces Small Business Shop Makeover Winner

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS' & Transfer Express recently shared the story of their first Stahl Family Small Business Scholarship $10,000 Shop Makeover winner.

Each quarter in 2022, STAHLS’ awarded a shop makeover worth $10,000. Scholarship winners received a heat printing business makeover tailored specifically to their needs, including new equipment, onsite training, and STAHLS’ expert coaching sessions. See the story of Q1 shop makeover winner, Jessie Mommsen from Threads & Inks in Lakeville, Minnesota. Watch the video to hear her story: bit.ly/makeover-winner-stahls.

Celebrating 90 years of business, STAHLS’ aspires to see small businesses reach new heights and is committed to expanding the STAHLS’ family of heat printing entrepreneurs. Programs like the Stahl Family Small Business Scholarship demonstrate STAHLS’ dedication to investing back in their customers. At STAHLS’, the mission is not just to sell products; it’s about supporting customer growth and long-term success with education, customer service and partnership.

To learn more Stahl Family Small Business Scholarship, visit stahls.com/shop-makeover.

About STAHLS’

STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most cost effective and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is located in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, go to stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email [email protected]