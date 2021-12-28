Press Releases
Winners Announced for 2021 REGGIE Awards
Program is known as the “people’s choice” awards for the garment and personalized products industry.
(PRESS RELEASE) The 9th Annual Decorators Community Awards, nicknamed the REGGIEs have just come to a close for 2021. As always these awards are powered by the 2 Regular Guys Podcast but they are really the “peoples choice” awards for the garment and personalized products industry. This year entries were nominated by industry peers on 10 categories starting on October 15, 2021. After accepting nominations until November 11th, on the 12th of November, 2021 the group of 3 to 5 nominees for the voting was announced based on the number of nominations they received. the 2 Regular Guys, Terry Combs and Aaron Montgomery, read off each nominee on their live show and podcast on the 12th so that every person nominated could be recognized. To see the full list and catch those shows, visit 2regularguys.com/9th-annual-reggie-nominees-announcement.
The voting closed on December 9th and the winners were announced on a live show and podcast on the 10th of December, 2021. You can see the fun acceptance speeches and great feedback from each winner at 2regularguys.com/9th-annual-reggie-awards-announcement. This year the awards were sponsored this year by Our Success Group. On top of the mugs and plaques each winner received, they will also got a free copy of the 5 Keys of Growing and Launching Online Training program. Those online training programs retail at $497. The 10 categories and winners were:
- Best New Product – Merrowly by Embrilliance
- Best Customer Service – Sublimation 101 – Michael Kaminsky
- Best Industry Educator – Laurie Donovan
- Best Podcast or Online Education – 2 Regular Guys Podcast
- Best Industry Trade Show – Appliqué Getaway
- Most Influential Up and Comer in the Industry – Crystal Baugh
- Women in Garment Decorating Award – Nicky Adamkiewicz
- Most Inspirational Decorators Community Member – Nicky Adamkiewicz
- Best Guest on 2 Regular Guys Podcast – The Embroidery Nerds
- Best Ambassador for the Industry – Erich Campbell
Tune into the 2 Regular Guys on October 14th, 2022 to catch the start of the 10th annual REGGIE awards season and get ready to submit your nominations.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Winners Announced for 2021 REGGIE Awards
What You Missed at PrintHustlers Conf 2021
7 Retail Design Trends That Are Redefining Post-Pandemic Shopping
Fire Destroys Screen Shop in Michigan
5 Screen Printers Reflect on Challenges and Opportunities from 2021
Screen Printing Magazine’s Top 10 Articles from 2021
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Buzz Session1 month ago
17 Screen Printers Call BS on Things They Hear Frequently in the Industry
-
Women in Screen Printing3 months ago
Meet the 2021 WISP Award Winners: Brandi Schieber
-
Headlines2 months ago
Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company
-
News3 months ago
Screen Shop Defrauded of Nearly $11K by Online Scammer
-
Photo Gallery4 months ago
14 Surprising Things You Can Screen Print
-
Tips and How-To3 weeks ago
This Tricky Job Put 3 Expert Screen Printers to the Test
-
Headlines3 months ago
Screen Shop Turning Customers Away Because of Supply Chain Issues
-
Photo Gallery1 month ago
11 Photos from a Screen Printing Legend’s Workshop