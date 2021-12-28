Winners Announced for 2021 REGGIE Awards

(PRESS RELEASE) The 9th Annual Decorators Community Awards, nicknamed the REGGIEs have just come to a close for 2021. As always these awards are powered by the 2 Regular Guys Podcast but they are really the “peoples choice” awards for the garment and personalized products industry. This year entries were nominated by industry peers on 10 categories starting on October 15, 2021. After accepting nominations until November 11th, on the 12th of November, 2021 the group of 3 to 5 nominees for the voting was announced based on the number of nominations they received. the 2 Regular Guys, Terry Combs and Aaron Montgomery, read off each nominee on their live show and podcast on the 12th so that every person nominated could be recognized. To see the full list and catch those shows, visit 2regularguys.com/9th-annual-reggie-nominees-announcement.

The voting closed on December 9th and the winners were announced on a live show and podcast on the 10th of December, 2021. You can see the fun acceptance speeches and great feedback from each winner at 2regularguys.com/9th-annual-reggie-awards-announcement. This year the awards were sponsored this year by Our Success Group. On top of the mugs and plaques each winner received, they will also got a free copy of the 5 Keys of Growing and Launching Online Training program. Those online training programs retail at $497. The 10 categories and winners were:

Best New Product – Merrowly by Embrilliance

Best Customer Service – Sublimation 101 – Michael Kaminsky

Best Industry Educator – Laurie Donovan

Best Podcast or Online Education – 2 Regular Guys Podcast

Best Industry Trade Show – Appliqué Getaway

Most Influential Up and Comer in the Industry – Crystal Baugh

Women in Garment Decorating Award – Nicky Adamkiewicz

Most Inspirational Decorators Community Member – Nicky Adamkiewicz

Best Guest on 2 Regular Guys Podcast – The Embroidery Nerds

Best Ambassador for the Industry – Erich Campbell

Tune into the 2 Regular Guys on October 14th, 2022 to catch the start of the 10th annual REGGIE awards season and get ready to submit your nominations.