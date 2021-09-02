Headlines
With This Open Google Sheet, Screen Printers Can Sell Off Excess Inventory
Nathan Leber aims to help decorators find garment blanks during present shortage.
To help the industry as decorators struggle to find blanks amid today’s supply-chain woes, fellow decorator and expert screen printer, Nathan Leber, has created an open Google Sheet accessible to the screen printing community.
“In light of the garment shortage and my disbelief that nothing can be done, I made a live Google Sheet that has some of my shops blank inventory on it,” says Leber, owner of Leber Design & Print (Grove City, Ohio) and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member.
His goal is to help others potentially find an item that might not be available at the supplier’s locations due to supply chain issues. “I know all of the decorators in the community have this stuff around their shop, and for whatever reason, it’s just collecting dust when someone could be using it,” he says. “Everyone has that pile of shirts in their shop that was either ordered incorrectly or the order didn’t come through, so I decided to make our Google Sheet live for anyone to help fulfill some of these orders.”
The basic Google Sheet is open to editing for everyone. “The more people who use the list to both buy and sell, the more valuable it will become for the industry as we navigate these difficult times of shortages, unbalanced stock, and shipping problems,” says Aaron Montgomery, co-host, 2 Regular Guys Podcast.
Leber has two housekeeping requests for those using the document: “Please try to keep the formatting clean and no price gouging or I will be forced to delete it from the sheet. Hopefully, we can all help each other out during this tough time and find some of the garments we know are sitting in a corner somewhere. I know the inventory is out there, it just isn’t necessarily at the wholesaler’s warehouse.”Advertisement
To access the spreadsheet and to add your excess inventory, visit bit.ly/stocksheet1.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
With This Open Google Sheet, Screen Printers Can Sell Off Excess Inventory
Your Lack of Planning Is Not My Emergency
Mitography, Manufacturing, and Makerspaces with Graham Hayward and Linn Horntvedt
13 Iconic Band T-Shirts That Will Strike a Chord with Screen Printers
What I Wished I Knew Before Becoming a Screen Printer
Screen Printing Artist Forges Her Own Path in Portrayal of Cherry Blossoms
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Photo Gallery4 weeks ago
33 Funny Memes That Screen Printers Will Understand All Too Well
-
Case Studies3 months ago
How a Professional Wrestler Began Supplying Screen Printed Apparel to the Wrestling Community
-
Thomas Trimingham3 months ago
Three Things Every Screen Printer Should Do Right Now
-
Tips and How-To4 months ago
How to Create Custom Shoes: a 3-Step Guide
-
Business & Industry2 months ago
Datacolor ColorReader EZ Portable Tool
-
Photo Gallery1 month ago
13 Misprinted T-Shirts for the Screen Printing Hall of Shame
-
Photo Gallery3 months ago
11 Photos That Show What It Takes to Be a Screen Printer
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
WATCH: Screen Printer’s Viral TikTok Video Approaching 10 Million Views