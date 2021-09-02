With This Open Google Sheet, Screen Printers Can Sell Off Excess Inventory

To help the industry as decorators struggle to find blanks amid today’s supply-chain woes, fellow decorator and expert screen printer, Nathan Leber, has created an open Google Sheet accessible to the screen printing community.

“In light of the garment shortage and my disbelief that nothing can be done, I made a live Google Sheet that has some of my shops blank inventory on it,” says Leber, owner of Leber Design & Print (Grove City, Ohio) and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member.

His goal is to help others potentially find an item that might not be available at the supplier’s locations due to supply chain issues. “I know all of the decorators in the community have this stuff around their shop, and for whatever reason, it’s just collecting dust when someone could be using it,” he says. “Everyone has that pile of shirts in their shop that was either ordered incorrectly or the order didn’t come through, so I decided to make our Google Sheet live for anyone to help fulfill some of these orders.”

The basic Google Sheet is open to editing for everyone. “The more people who use the list to both buy and sell, the more valuable it will become for the industry as we navigate these difficult times of shortages, unbalanced stock, and shipping problems,” says Aaron Montgomery, co-host, 2 Regular Guys Podcast.

Leber has two housekeeping requests for those using the document: “Please try to keep the formatting clean and no price gouging or I will be forced to delete it from the sheet. Hopefully, we can all help each other out during this tough time and find some of the garments we know are sitting in a corner somewhere. I know the inventory is out there, it just isn’t necessarily at the wholesaler’s warehouse.”

To access the spreadsheet and to add your excess inventory, visit bit.ly/stocksheet1.