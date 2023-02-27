Webinars/Videos
Adrienne Palmer Highlights Industry News During 2 Regular Guys Podcast
Talk Shirty to Me scores big Super Bowl opportunity, Goodwin Graphics presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin, and six screen shops that have reached $5 million in sales.
THE 2 REGULAR GUYS Podcast, hosted by Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs, is a weekly video podcast that discusses apparel decoration, sublimation, heat transfer vinyl, vinyl cutting, embroidery, screen printing, direct to garment, and more. The live show is held every Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, joins the hosts once a month for their industry news segment. Watch the three-minute video above to learn the latest from Screen Printing magazine.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
GIS Expands KM1024i & KM1800i Printhead Support Platform
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
Adrienne Palmer Highlights Industry News During 2 Regular Guys Podcast
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
These 6 Screen Shops Reached $5 Million in Sales – Here’s How They Did It
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Talk Shirty to Me Scores Big Super Bowl Opportunity
-
Chessie Rosier-Parker1 week ago
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Can Help You Sell More Shirts
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Atlanta Screenprints Loses $75,000 Worth of Equipment in Heist
-
Andy MacDougall2 days ago
Screen Printers Should Look to Graduates with Art Training
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
A Great American Print Shop Acquired by Franchisee
-
Press Releases4 weeks ago
Goodwin Graphics Presents Silver Service Award to Aaron Draplin
-
Headlines4 days ago
C&W Companies to Spend $2.4 Million on Expansion