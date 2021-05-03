Podcasts
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
Find out how screen printing impacts the medical field.
Andy MacDougall dives into the world of biosensors and electrochemistry with guest Dr. Martin Peacock. Find out how screen printing revolutionized diabetes treatment worldwide, and is now on the frontlines of the battle with COVID. Get a sneak peek at the newest rapid testing device and find out what’s next in manufacturing technologies that use screen printing.
For more information and images, read Andy’s April/May column.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
