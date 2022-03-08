Check Out Our Newest Product for March

ROQ Now DTG Machine

The machine is capable of printing 200 unique prints per hour.

The ROQ NOW press features an inline process, which takes the garment from the pre-treatment to final finishing in one touch, according to the company. The ROQ NOW takes a five-station process (pre-treatment, drying, pre-pressing, digital white and finally CMYK) and rolls it all up into a neat, efficient and time saving one-step design, reports the company. The ROQ Now DTG Machine is capable of printing 200 unique prints per hour.

MANUFACTURER: ROQ International

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing | Graphics Printing

Combo Mombo Combination Pallett

Allows the user to print on pockets, tag-less label applications, zipper hoodies, and more using just one pallet.

Action Engineering now offers the Combo Mombo combination pallet allowing the user to print on pockets, tag-less label applications, zipper hoodies, and more using just one pallet. The Combo Mombo has a 16 x 18-in. pallet dimension and is the latest combination pallet for budget-constrained screen printers because it is a three-in-one solution for specialty application printing, according to the company.

MANUFACTURER: Action Engineering

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Garment Printing | Graphics Printing

Colormaker Permaset Puff Paste

Unique ink that puffs up when the ink is cured, adding a 3D effect to designs.

Colormaker has released Permaset Puff Paste, a unique ink that puffs up when the ink is cured, adding a 3D effect to designs. The company reports the ink has a creamy consistency on application and may be mixed with other Permaset ink colors or concentrates to create a wide array of looks and effects. The new raised paste may be printed on a full range of fabrics, including polyester, silk, cotton, and most synthetics.

MANUFACTURER: Colormaker

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

MagnaColours Special-Effect Inks

Offering two new special-effect inks.

MagnaColours has launched two new special-effect inks: MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive and MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base.

MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive water-based foil binder is designed for super-soft print handle when applying foils to garments and fabrics, according to the company. The ink’s formulation is engineered for enhanced screen runnability, strong definition, crisp edges, and fine details and is a GOTS approved input, plus certified to Oeko-Tex Eco Passport and ZDHC level 3.

MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base binder enables printers to load up to 20% glitter particles into base ink to deliver improved clarity and shine, stretch and elasticity, and wash fastness performance, the company reports.

MANUFACTURER: MagnaColours

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Inks + Coatings

World Emblem Woven Patches

Engineered for highly detailed designs featuring color gradients or photorealistic imagery.

World Emblem’s custom woven patches are washable, smooth to the touch, designed to retain color vibrancy, and offer 100% coverage. The company reports the emblems are engineered for highly detailed designs featuring color gradients or photorealistic imagery not possible with embroidery. Patches are offered in a low-melt heat seal adhesive version for apparel or accessories like caps, beanies, and backpacks or a pressure-sensitive version for application to hard goods including coolers, beverage containers, portfolios, and other products made of wood, plastic, or metal. Additional options include merrow or overlock borders, 66 thread colors, and sizes ranging from 1.5 x 1.5 in. to 7.48 x 7.48 in.

MANUFACTURER: World Emblem

PRODUCT CATEGORY: Media + Substrates

Independent Trading Women’s Hoodiee

Available in sizes XS to 2XL.

Independent Trading Co.’s 7-oz 55/45 cotton/polyester fleece PRM2500 Women’s California Wave Wash Hooded Pullover is designed for comfortable standard fit, casual styling, and a soft feel. Features include 1×1 ribbing at the cuffs, unlined hood, V-neck with twill tape, sewn eyelets, and more. Available in sizes XS to 2XL in colors including black, blush, bone, dusty rose, misty blue, sage, and shadow and forest camo heather.

