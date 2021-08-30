Employee Reviews
Do You or Don't You?Do you provide lunch for your staff?
Yes: 64%
- Not daily, but for special occasions or for recognition. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- Yes, it’s important to celebrate and take the stress down a notch. Grilling out on Fridays, bringing in pizza, or even paying for the ice cream truck to stop by has big benefits. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- Ice cream, tea, coffee, snack foods, and fruit. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- I try to treat them to lunch four to six times a year for doing a good job. — Al Messier, Team Print, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- It’s easy and simple. It boosts morale. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami, Florida
- One to two times per month. — Jeremy Picker, AMB3R Creative, Denver, Colorado
- We enjoy taking every employee out for their birthday as well as their work anniversary. In addition, if we work weekends, occasionally we surprise the shifts with lunch, and we randomly have company-wide lunches throughout the year. — Mark Kistler, FireSprint Printing, Omaha, Nebraska
No: 36%
- No, I believe being prepared at work is part of being a responsible employee. When you are spoon-fed, you become reliant on not thinking for yourself. — Pete Junior, New Era Apparel, Oceanside, New York
- I buy lunch for the squad occasionally, but not daily or even weekly. We are pretty cramped right now due to growth and don’t have a proper break room. When we have room for a full-size fridge and kitchenette, I do plan on stocking snacks and beverages. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago, Illinois
- When I did have a staff, I considered them adults and paid them enough to provide for themselves. — John Drake, Quackerbox Creations, Dallas, Texas
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
Do Screen Printers Provide Lunch for Their Staff?
