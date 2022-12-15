Press Releases
Empire Screen Printing Wins Innovation Award for Use of UV LED Technology
Ink curing technology recognized by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council.
(PRESS RELEASE) ONALASKA, WI — Empire Screen Printing, a leading manufacturer of screen-printed products, is proud to announce it has won the Innovative Service of the Year Award presented by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC). This award recognizes Empire’s UV LED ink curing technology used in its screen printing processes.
The award celebrates recipients that demonstrate cutting-edge environmental, social, and governance leadership and recognizes them for being leaders in their industry and community. The winners exhibit leadership, initiative, and innovation and make measurable impacts across their businesses and the communities they serve. The Award finalists and winners were celebrated at the WSBC Sustainable Business Awards Reception at the US Venture building in Titletown, Green Bay, on November 15, 2022, at 5:00 PM.
Jessy Servi Ortiz, Managing Director of WSBC, explains, “Businesses play a crucial role in delivering solutions to customers and markets. These awards recognize Wisconsin businesses for delivering value through sustainable integration and driving sustainable adoption and innovation in the market.”
Empire’s UV LED screen printing process is environmentally friendly and provides a healthy working environment for employees. Developed to replace UV curing via mercury bulbs, UV LED curing technology is now used across 92% of Empire’s business. UV LED is 98% more energy efficient than traditional UV mercury curing. The combination of UV and LED in the manufacturing process doesn’t produce ozone emissions or harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), eliminating the need for ventilation systems to cope with irritants and pollutants. The curing process uses light instead of heat, allowing the company to print on thinner substrates and eliminate material distortion. This also allows Empire to take raw materials to finished goods within a cellular manufacturing environment, greatly improving efficiency, quality, and the overall production process.
