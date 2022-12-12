FESPA Previews Global Print Expo 2023

(PRESS RELEASE) FESPA Global Print Expo 2023 and European Sign Expo 2023 return to Messe Munich, Germany, from 23-26 May 2023, with a mission to share ‘New Perspectives’ with print and sign professionals who are setting out their strategies for future success.

“Helping our global community to build profitable, sustainable businesses is at the heart of FESPA’s mission”, explains Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, Michael Ryan. “The businesses that have come through the pandemic have already learned the importance of agility and flexibility. Now they’re facing a new set of challenges and need to explore different avenues for profitable growth. That’s why our 2023 event campaign leads with ‘New Perspectives’. We’re inviting printers and sign-makers to come with open minds, ready to look at problems from different angles and challenge established perceptions to unlock growth opportunities.”

FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2023 will offer visitors a wealth of product innovations for digital, screen and textile printing and signage, with more than 330 exhibitors already contracted for the show, and Brother, EFKA, HANGLORY, Mimaki and Surfex Coverings confirmed as sponsors.

New event: Personalisation Experience

In tune with this emphasis on innovative thinking, FESPA is launching a brand new Personalisation Experience to run alongside FESPA Global Print Expo. This stand-alone event, located at the heart of the show, will centre around an exhibition space open to all FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo visitors, offering an experiential showcase of products and solutions for personalization.

A multi-day Personalisation Experience conference will include individual content streams dedicated to personalized loyalty marketing, sportswear and fashion customization, bespoke interiors, and personalized packaging, featuring more than 50 expert speakers.

The whole experience is primarily designed for brand owners, retailers, marketers, agencies, and membership and loyalty organizations seeking to enhance or differentiate their offering with personalization and customization. Print service providers and fulfillment houses wanting to put personalization at the heart of their service offering will also gain valuable practical knowledge and insight.

Duncan MacOwan, FESPA’s Head of Marketing & Events explains: “Personalisation has been a hot topic within our community for some time. Forward-thinking print businesses have seen the opportunity for individualization that came with the shift to digital production, though many have yet to fully embrace it. Now we’ve reached a tipping point where the creative and technical capability is matched by widespread and immediate demand.

He continues: “Consumers everywhere want experiences that are personalized, instant, and augmented. Brands that embrace personalization are sharpening their competitive edge, creating value and increasing market share. With the launch of Personalisation Experience, we want to help delegates grasp the commercial value of personalization by hearing actual business cases and seeing real-time customization in action. By de-mystifying personalization and demonstrating what’s possible, we can turn bright ideas into profitable reality.”

FESPA’s popular Printeriors interior décor feature will now be incorporated within the Personalisation Experience, showcasing a variety of individualized interior spaces curated by FESPA Textile Ambassador Debbie McKeegan. Delegates will have the chance to go through the process of defining, ordering, and collecting personalized items from participating sponsors within the exhibition.

More education and inspiration at FESPA Global Print Expo

The Sustainability Spotlight showcase will return to the 2023 event for its second year, again offering visitors a chance to learn more about how to improve their environmental performance and credentials at a time of increasing urgency around sustainability.

FESPA Global Print Expo will also host the FESPA Awards 2023, with a gallery of shortlisted entries from printers worldwide accessible to visitors for the first time since 2020. Award submissions close on 25th January 2023.

World Wrap Masters will also return, offering visitors the chance to see European vehicle wrappers compete for the title of World Wrap Master Europe 2023, followed by the show-down of the seven regional competition winners in the World Wrap Masters final. In addition, the event will offer live demonstrations from industry experts.

On the evening of Thursday 25th May, FESPA will once again host a party at Pasha Night Club in the heart of Munich. More information on the event and tickets will be shared closer to the show.

How to register

The FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo websites are now live here and here, providing practical information for exhibitors and visitors. A dedicated Personalisation Experience site is live here. Online visitor registration for all events will open in February 2023.

Entry to FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo costs Euros 80, giving access across all four days to both events, as well as to the Personalisation Experience show floor. Discount codes for pre-registrations are advertised through media partners and on FESPA’s social media channels until May 22nd.

Delegate tickets for the Personalisation Experience conference are priced at Euros 375.00 per day.