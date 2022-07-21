Press Releases
Fully Promoted Updates Training Program
New solutions presented in response to supply chain issues.
(PRESS RELEASE) WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Fully Promoted, the industry-leading franchise specializing in branded apparel and promotional products, launched an enhanced training program, adding an additional layer of support and education for franchise owners and their teams. The new program is in addition to the existing training school and mentorship program and focuses on implementing a variety of innovative revenue streams that support new industry trends, technology, and products that can be integrated into the existing business model.
“Our enhanced training program is part of our continuing investment in the success of our franchisees,” said Mike Brugger, Brand President. “We are constantly updating our support systems and finding ways to expand our teams’ knowledge and skills.”
The advanced training provides additional solutions and workarounds in response to the global supply chain and sourcing challenges and builds upon successful applications for growing trends within the industry. Fully Promoted is part of a family of affiliated brands within United Franchise Group (UFG), benefitting from its global network and almost four decades in the franchising industry.
The training committee regularly evaluates tools to elevate training program value to owners and their team members. So far in 2022, the committee has added seven new modules to the continuing education selections and modified additional existing modules to optimize their applications. The ongoing commitment to training ensures that owners have the skills and tools they need to succeed in the ever-changing business landscape. It also increases the variety of offerings of new and creative logo branded products and promotional merchandise that keep customers excited.
Offering online and in-person classes, ongoing guidance from expert business advisors and a successful peer mentorship program, Fully Promoted provides a wide variety of support in setting up and running a successful Fully Promoted store. Previous experience is not required to become a Fully Promoted franchise owner, so the month-long initial training school helps new franchisees get a solid start, while experienced owners enjoy participating in continued education including in-store support to train or re-train team members.
With the new enhancements, the Fully Promoted Training School now offers 50 modules that include:Advertisement
- Ordering and fulfillment process deep dive (increase understanding of how each step in the process builds on the last)
- Financial training
- Outside Sales Representative training
- Lead generation training
- Sourcing and Outsourcing training
- Technology guidance (POS system additional support and building online stores)
- Key vendor presentations
Full Promoted franchise owners each receive a Success Guide, reinforcing all that they learn in their initial training. They benefit from ongoing opportunities to learn, from regional meetings and vendor sponsored training, to the culmination of possibilities at the annual convention. Fully Promoted is the world’s largest branded products franchise, providing customized products and award-winning experience, supported by world class training.
