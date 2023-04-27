Press Releases
Keypoint Intelligence Assesses Trends in North American Apparel Decorator Market
Study finds apparel decorators are more trusting of direct-to-garment, direct-to-film, and dye sublimation platforms.
(PRESS RELEASE) Keypoint Intelligence recently published the results and analysis of a survey focusing on apparel decorators in North America. This report evaluates the overall business performance for a variety of decorative apparel techniques including embroidery, screen printing, dye sublimation, direct-to-garment (DTG), and a range of heat transfer technologies. Additionally, the study explores other topics such as productivity issues, fabric types, costs and prices, and performance of sales channels.
This survey had a total of 312 respondents. Of these, 91% hold a C-level, executive or manager role, with 73% having a job title of CEO, President, or Owner.
Some key findings of the study include:
- T-shirts, fleece/sweatshirts/hoodies, and hats/caps are the top three products in terms of annual revenue.
- Business performance is expected to increase in 2023 with 45% of respondents expecting an increase of 20% or more.
- Apparel decorators are more trusting of direct-to-garment, direct-to-film, and dye sublimation platforms and feel the durability of each can meet customer needs.
“These are multi-technology businesses in an extremely competitive market,” says Johnny Shell, Keypoint Intelligence principal analyst. “They are aggressive on profit margins and use many platforms to meet customer demands.”
The Profile of North American Apparel Decorators analysis can be purchased separately or as part of a subscription to other research provided by Keypoint Intelligence’s Textile & Apparel Printing Advisory Service. To receive more information about the report click here.
