Keypoint Intelligence Releases New Price Book Catalog Connector for AgentDealer

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFIELD, NJ — Keypoint Intelligence, a global data and market intelligence firm for the digital print and imaging industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new Price Book Catalog Connector for AgentDealer. This innovative tool will revolutionize the way users of the AgentDealer CRM platform access, manage, and update product information, making it easier than ever to deliver accurate and up-to-date product data for quoting.

“The Keypoint Intelligence Catalog Connector for AgentDealer is the answer to one of the biggest challenges the dealer community faces in the management of their CRM Price List data, and one that we’ve all been trying to solve for years. We feel this is a game changer and will greatly reduce the burden associated with mass price book updates for new equipment. Keypoint Intelligence is the leader in our industry for this kind of information, and this enables our dealer customers to leverage that within the AgentDealer Platform,” said Ed Barfield, CEO, AgentDealer.

The Price Book Catalog Connector is designed to seamlessly integrate with the AgentDealer platform, offering a streamlined solution for managing large sets of the manufacturer price book data needed for modern CRM Quoting tools. It enables users to access and maintain accurate, real-time product information, reducing the time needed to add or update new products.

Key features of the Price Book Catalog Connector include:

Real-time synchronization: The Connector will feed product information into the AgentDealer Price Book List, reducing the need for manual entry, or transferring initial manufacturer item data for import from CSV templates.

Comprehensive product data: Users will have access to a vast library of Keypoint Intelligence (KPI) product data, including model/accessory relationships, key specifications, Item Codes, and other relevant information available in the KPI database.

New Manufacturer Products or Product Lines will automatically be fed into the AgentDealer Price Book List as soon as they become available in the KPI Catalog.

Keypoint Intelligence’s President and CEO, Anthony Sci, also commented saying: “It has been a pleasure collaborating with the AgentDealer team on this new solution for the dealers and I’m confident the Price Book Catalog Connector will be a big hit right out of the gate.”

About AgentDealer

Launched in 2010, AgentDealer is a modern CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solution that has been fine-tuned specifically for the Office Technology Industry. AgentDealer is cloud-based and built on the Salesforce™ platform for engaging, managing and tracking customers, prospects, activities, opportunities, and equipment.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines.