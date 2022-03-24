Connect with us

Made Lab Announces Class Schedule for 2022

Sessions feature leading industry companies and influencers.
(PRESS RELEASE) FORT WORTH, TX — Made Lab has announced various classes for 2022. These classes collaborate with top industry companies and social media influencers to offer a new way for apparel decorators of all experiences to learn about expanding their business and dive deeper into their craft.

“We need a formal place for the education of the industry, to bring the best and brightest minds together to learn from each other in a state-of-the-art environment where we have all decoration technology represented…” says Tom Davenport, Partner at Made Lab. “We want Made Lab to be the center of the universe for apparel decoration.”

Features and benefits of these classes include:

  • EDUCATION – Hands on training classes and workshops which include
  • Screen Printing 101 LIVE- Learn basic to intermediate screen printing skills.
  • Print Makers Series- Learn to screen print at home with Vinyl stencils.
  • MADE to ROQ- Dialing In Automation In Screen Printing.
  • Screen Makin’- Intermediate to Advanced Screen Making and Darkroom Training
  • Master Embroidery- Beginning to Intermediate Embroidery Processes.
  • And More To Come

Conferences — Immersive Events to Build and Educate Communities of Decorators.

  • MADE 2 Hustle- The Influencer Approach to grow your side hustle.
  • Print Hustlers- Bringing ideas and connection to the Printavo community.
  • And More To Come

Custom Training & Certifications —Customized consulting and training in shop or one site along with future certifications programs for all levels of the decorated apparel industry.

These classes will be available starting March 2022 for FREE-$500. For more information on upcoming events, visit here.

