Screen Shop Lays Off 114 Employees

Little Raymond’s Print Shop (Indianapolis) has laid off 114 of its employees, the WISH-TV news station reports.

In a letter filed with Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the shop said the layoffs were due to “unforeseen business circumstances” and calls the move a “closure.” The phone number on the shop’s website is non-operational.

Little Raymond’s was founded in 2013 as a subsidiary of ooShirts, headquartered in Berkeley, CA. It also operates a facility in Coppell, TX.