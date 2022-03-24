Headlines
Screen Shop Lays Off 114 Employees
Company says cuts are due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”
Little Raymond’s Print Shop (Indianapolis) has laid off 114 of its employees, the WISH-TV news station reports.
In a letter filed with Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the shop said the layoffs were due to “unforeseen business circumstances” and calls the move a “closure.” The phone number on the shop’s website is non-operational.
Little Raymond’s was founded in 2013 as a subsidiary of ooShirts, headquartered in Berkeley, CA. It also operates a facility in Coppell, TX.
Read more at WISH-TV.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
