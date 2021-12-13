Press Releases
The Mosaica Group Becomes Distribution Partner for Aeoon North America
Mosaica will offer Aeoon’s Micro, Compact, and Kyo series of industrial DTG printers.
(PRESS RELEASE) SUSSEX, WI – The Mosaica Group, a national distributor supporting dye sublimation and wide format print processes with equipment, consumables and services, announced a partnership with Aeoon North America (a subsidiary of Aeoon Technologies GmbH), a leading manufacturer of automated industrial DTG printers and pretreatment units for the digital textile printing market. The partnership allows The Mosaica Group to distribute Aeoon’s portfolio of equipment throughout a multiregional area in the U.S.
The Mosaica Group will specialize in offering Aeoon’s Micro, Compact and Kyo Series of industrial DTG printers. The Micro Series is the ideal addition to an already existing production line enabling an easy entry to expand into the DTG print industry. Its compact size achieves outstanding production volumes with top quality printing results. Equipped with two T-shirt pallets, it can print up to 90 16″ x 8″ front-shirt graphics per hour.
The Compact Series is anything but small in terms of durability, quality of print and overall output. It features up to eight Kyocera print heads (CMYK + 4W) and offers up to 150 16″ x 8″ front-shirt graphics per hour with a white under base on dark garments for a fraction of the price of competitive units. Expect to easily produce 300 to 500 shirts per day with the intuitive Compact Series.
Aeoon’s Kyo Series provides unparalleled digital textile production, performance and durability on the most robust industrial platform. Its options include four, eight or 12 print heads, and two or three T- shirt pallets. The Kyo Series is rated as the fastest print-on-demand DTG printer on the market that offers the fastest return on investment. Expect to easily produce 1,000 to 5,000 shirts shirts per day.
Each model is highly practical and simple to operate. The automated production workflow enables a smooth integration from the RIP software. An internal humidifier helps to keep the auto maintenance down and prevents condensation. No use of pretreatment is needed on white garments, resulting in significant ink savings. Aeoon’s Micro, Compact and Kyo Series are able to print on cotton, synthetics, mixed fibers, canvas, wood, leather and more.
“When researching a DTG solution to offer my clients, I watched demos and tested nearly every commercial DTG machine on the market and Aeoon is by far the most versatile, scalable solution for consistent, high-quality production,” said Randy Peters, President and CEO, The Mosaica Group. “I’m excited to supplement my comprehensive textile printing portfolio with a solution that includes low installation costs, an unrivaled 12-month warranty on each machine and the fastest return on investment.”Advertisement
