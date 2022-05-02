28% of Screen Printers Shop Their Competitors
Do You or Don’t You: Others concentrate on the things their shop does best and their own profit goals.
QUESTION:
Do you shop your competitors?
No: 72%
- It doesn’t matter how they price their items. Every shop has its own circumstances and viewpoints on what success is. If you know your own numbers and what it takes to accomplish the sales numbers you need, then you’re going to be much better off than worrying about bringing in as much work as possible. Our past experience has typically been that the customers who do shop pricing make the whole process more complicated from start to finish because they didn’t want to spend the money in the first place. Having higher prices naturally eliminates these projects. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art, Pemberville, Ohio
-
We concentrate on the things we do best and keep tabs on competitors via social media, but beyond that we don’t do a deep dive for information about our competitors. — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs, Greenfield, Indiana
- We hold our value and know what our customers are getting when they use our company. In the past, I would shop other shops to see how they tackled a sales pitch or follow ups. However, 10/10 would have done it a different way. Stopped wasting our time in shopping others and put those efforts into our own. — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me, Dickson City, Pennsylvania
- The biggest challenge I see for small businesses that get stuck or underperform is when they rely too much on what their competitors are doing. In the vast majority of cases, their competitors do not have their act together or have done exactly the same thing: compare themselves to their competitors. — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech, San Luis Obispo, California
- While it’s important to have a general understanding of what other people charge, pricing should be determined by the company’s own costs and profit goals. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Meza, Arizona
Yes: 28%
- We creep them out on a regular basis LOL. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
-
I maintain bookmarks and I poke around occasionally, particularly looking at pricing. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints, Chicago
- To get a feel for the landscape and make our business different. — Gavin StGeorges, Proud Tshirts, Miami
- If looking at their Instagram accounts counts as shopping, then yes. — Shannon Mckinnon, Aisle6ix Industries, Coniston, Australia
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
