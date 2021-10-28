If You Can’t Be a Musician, Be A Screen Printer

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Spreaker | Castbox | Deezer | Podchaser



Today’s entrepreneurs are growing their operations and looking for tech help, automation information, and innovation in the apparel and fashion industries. Brett Bowden and Tom Davenport have made commitments outside their day-to-day businesses conceiving, promoting, and running education-oriented activities, including their latest venture MADELab. In the midst of a continuously changing industry, instead of abandoning it for greener pastures, MADElab has stuck with screen printing, continuing to embrace the process in production, and creating hands-on opportunities for learning and experimenting as screen printing morphs once again into new areas.

ABOUT THIS PODCAST: Screen Printing: Art, Ad, or Alchemy? covers the wide variety of uses of the world’s oldest printing technology in its modern form. The podcast introduces listeners to the people and the magic behind the squeegee. From leading-edge medical devices fighting COVID, to fine art and rock posters, the clothes you wear and the teams you cheer for, the electronic devices and new energy sources that will guide our future – it’s a screen printed world out there, and host Andy MacDougall will take you into it.

