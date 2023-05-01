Webinars/Videos
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a path toward a more diverse and inclusive printing industry.
Part 4: Women in Print
WHAT CAN FEMALE leaders in the print space do to help diversify the industry? What industry-wide steps can we take toward leveling the playing field? How does special recognition as a female leader affect a business?
We put all these questions and more to four female leaders of printing businesses during the most recent edition of “Let’s Talk About It,” a webinar series covering diversity in the print space. Hosted April 25 and moderated by Adrienne Palmer, Part 4 of the live webinar series featured panelists Barbara Chandler Allen, Carmen Rad, Brandi Schieber, and Jessica Tillery. All four panelists are previous Women in Screen Printing and Women in Wide Format Award winners.
The multi-part diversity and inclusion series is sponsored by Screen Printing magazine and hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community; and Part 3 focused on hiring people with disabilities.
Editor’s Note: This topic isn’t political. It’s not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.
