Creating a path toward a more diverse and inclusive printing industry.
23 hours ago

Part 4: Women in Print

WHAT CAN FEMALE leaders in the print space do to help diversify the industry? What industry-wide steps can we take toward leveling the playing field? How does special recognition as a female leader affect a business?

We put all these questions and more to four female leaders of printing businesses during the most recent edition of “Let’s Talk About It,” a webinar series covering diversity in the print space. Hosted April 25 and moderated by Adrienne Palmer, Part 4 of the live webinar series featured panelists Barbara Chandler Allen, Carmen Rad, Brandi Schieber, and Jessica Tillery. All four panelists are previous Women in Screen Printing and Women in Wide Format Award winners.

The multi-part diversity and inclusion series is sponsored by Screen Printing magazine and hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community; and Part 3 focused on hiring people with disabilities.

Editor’s Note: This topic isn’t political. It’s not meant to divide our industry, our country, or our world. This is about human rights. This is about welcoming all people into our industry with open arms and giving everyone a seat at the table. I hope we all learn something and find ways to grow together.

Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry

LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.

