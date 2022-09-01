Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
Do You or Don’t You: Your peers share their tips for packing up your business, whenever that time comes.
QUESTION:
Have you ever moved your business?
Yes: 79%
- In January 2021, we moved into a larger space with three times the space. It was quite an undertaking, and we would absolutely do a couple things differently, but we couldn’t be happier to have some room to move and grow. — Ian Graham, Fine Southern Gentlemen
- We have moved our operation before. We only moved about 13 miles, but it was a massive undertaking. Be prepared for it to take longer and cost more than you think. — Damian Hobson, Dynamic Screen Printing Supply
- We moved from 2500 square feet to a 6500-square-foot building 10 years ago. We had new equipment delivered right to our new location, but hired a rigger to move the big equipment that we kept. Our move was just over a mile away, same city, but it was still a very hectic time. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear
-
We moved six months ago; it was big. If I had the time to do it again, I would rent a shipping container for a couple of months, pack everything into it, and then move, instead of trying to do it one van load at a time, especially because we moved 55 miles to our new spot. I would definitely recommend getting the internet hooked up as soon as possible. We also chose not to tell anyone we had moved until we did, which could have been handled better. We have double the space and put an auto in, which has been worth it. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle 6ix
- We moved to a bigger location four years ago when we made the switch to automatic presses. It was a nightmare! — Dario Vera, INKspired Promotion
- From my home to a brick-and-mortar location. It was a pretty easy move. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art
- To the opposite side of the building. It was as much work as moving a house to another state. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- We relocated from Atlanta to Roanoke, Virginia, in 2015 after nine years. We spent over a year planning and coordinated the move in such a meticulous way that we only had five days of downtime. It was beautiful and horrible all at the same time. — Scott Garnett, King Screen
- Six times in seven years when we started and kept growing. Three in the last 25. No more! — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing
- Twice. Once from my garage where it started to a small warehouse. The second time to a larger warehouse nearby. The expense and the stress involved with moving a production facility is quite overwhelming, and to be honest, not something I plan on doing again. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
No: 21%
- My shop is located by my house and I don’t plan on leaving anywhere for at least the next 25 to 30 years. — Rene Cantu, 361 Printing
- I haven’t moved my business because I adapted my business model to be so lean it now doesn’t need to increase capacity. The business is now very cheap to run and more profitable because of our pivot away from small/medium-sized print jobs and into hyper niche clients and education. — Chessie Rosier-Parker, Squeegee & Ink
