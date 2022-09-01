Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now

We moved six months ago; it was big. If I had the time to do it again, I would rent a shipping container for a couple of months, pack everything into it, and then move, instead of trying to do it one van load at a time, especially because we moved 55 miles to our new spot. I would definitely recommend getting the internet hooked up as soon as possible. We also chose not to tell anyone we had moved until we did, which could have been handled better. We have double the space and put an auto in, which has been worth it. — Shannon McKinnon, Aisle 6ix