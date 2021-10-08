Press Releases
Roland DGA to Host Virtual Product Launch Event on Oct. 13
Two separate 30-minute sessions will be led by the company’s product managers.
(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA – Roland DGA will be conducting an exciting livestreamed product launch on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT. The virtual event will showcase the impressive features, capabilities, and business advantages of the company’s newest wide-format introductions – the Texart XT-640S direct-to-garment printer and the VersaUV LEC2 S-Series UV flatbed printers. With the Printing United Expo not taking place this year, this virtual launch will give prospective customers the opportunity to see these innovative inkjets in action and get a feel for all the amazing things they can do.
There will be two separate half-hour sessions – both hosted by Roland DGA’s product managers. The first live product launch (10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PDT) will focus on the Texart XT-640S – a uniquely engineered multi-station direct-to-garment printer designed to deliver maximum productivity, versatility, and flexibility at a much lower price than high-volume industrial DTG machines.
The second product launch session (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PDT) will provide a live demonstration and overview of Roland DGA’s state-of-the-art VersaUV LEC2 S-Series, a new family of flatbed UV printers that offer users the best of both worlds – direct-to-product customization, plus direct printing on flexible and rigid materials – allowing for an extensive range of merchandising, packaging, sign, and display opportunities.
The above-mentioned sessions will include a live demonstration, a summary of the device’s key features, and expert tips on how print professionals can use the technology to scale up their graphics customization operations.
Those interested in attending the Roland DGA Live Product Launch can do so with the click of the mouse. For additional details, visit rolanddga.com/live.
