Podcasts
What it Takes to be Successful in the Screen Printing Business
Gavin StGeorges interviews Adrienne Palmer on the T-Shirt Business Podcast.
IN THE LATEST episode of the T-Shirt Business Podcast, hosted by Gavin StGeorges, Adrienne Palmer shares how she entered the print industry, what an average day at Screen Printing magazine looks like, what it takes to be a successful screen printer, current industry trends, new brand initiatives, and more.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
What it Takes to be Successful in the Screen Printing Business
Printing United Alliance Opens 2022-23 Student Scholarship Program
Small Touches Lead to Repeat Client for Georgia Screen Printer
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
Mark Cuban Invests in Screen Printing Company
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Articles2 weeks ago
What Every Screen Shop Needs But Doesn’t Have
-
Headlines1 week ago
Mark Cuban Invests in Screen Printing Company
-
Brain Squad4 weeks ago
24 Things That Take a Ton of Time but Are Totally Worth Doing
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Buys Land for New HQ, Plans 50 More Hires
-
True Tales17 hours ago
Famous Hip-Hop Artist Visits Screen Shop, Leaves an Unforgettable Stench Behind
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Printavo, InkSoft Merge Through Private Equity
-
Inbox2 weeks ago
14 Screen Printers Name What Sets Their Shops Apart
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
UPC Barcodes Set for Extinction in 2027