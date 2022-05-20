Registration Opens for Printing United Expo 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Registration for Printing United Expo 2022 has officially opened! The leading event in printing, representing all facets of the industry, takes place October 19-21 in Las Vegas. Product launches, live demonstrations, powerful keynote education, networking opportunities, and the chance to reconnect under one roof with the leading names in printing is just months away. Registration for Printing United Expo can be found online at the newly launched, upgraded Printing United Expo website: printingunited.com.

Printing United Expo welcomes exhibitors and attendees the world over to experience the latest technology and solutions to be found across two halls at the spacious Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 500 exhibitors from around the world occupying one million square feet have signed up to join the three-day event. Leaders in the commercial, digital, apparel, digital textile, packaging, mailing and fulfillment, and graphics/wide-format spaces will run live demonstrations of their solutions, many award-winning, throughout the highly anticipated live event.

“Registration has officially opened for the biggest event in printing and thousands have already signed up since we’ve flipped the switch,” says Mark J. Subers, president, Printing United Expo. “Our event team is working hard with exhibitors who have shared their product launch plans and we can assure you, of all years to attend this convergent event, this is one not to be missed.

“The biggest names in the industry have waited to launch technology for those attending from around the world and are anticipating a blockbuster show. There are solutions from all aspects of printing being represented and this will be the first chance for those in North America in years to gather all under one roof to see and experience everything together. From entry level operators to president and CEOs; we are getting registrations for it all.”

More details and online registration can be accessed at printingunited.com.

