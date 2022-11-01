Top 10 Articles from 2022

Here Are the Top 10 Most-Read Articles from 2022
Sensational screen printing news piques reader interest.
FOR THOSE OF YOU who have stopped the Screen Printing editorial team at various tradeshows and events to say “I love reading the articles about screen shops on fire,” well, you’re not alone. Crime stories related to the screen printing industry make up the majority of our top-viewed web pages from the last year. From T-shirt scams to lawsuits, these hot topics are grabbing your attention. Check out the most-clicked content from screenprintingmag.com.
1 T-Shirt Scams Sweep Across Multiple States
Perpetrators are impersonating a representative of a local police or fire department and messaging potential victims with an offer for a discounted T-shirt that uses the department’s logo. Reports of these scams appear most often in the southeastern part of the country, from North Carolina down to Florida.
2 Indiana Screen Printer Lays Off 114 Employees
The layoffs at Little Raymond’s Print Shop in Indianapolis were due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”
3 Screen Shop Busted for Operating as Illegal Nightclub
Building inspectors found people charging for admission to an illegal party featuring dancers, alcohol, and hookahs.
4 Mark Cuban Invests in Campus Ink’s NIL Platform for College Athletes
Campus Ink seized upon the NCAA’s implementation of a name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy – which allows college athletes to monetize and use their NIL for promotional purposes – by building a platform that helps athletes earn money through jersey and custom apparel sales.
5 Plastisol vs. Water-Based: Which Ink Is Better?
Family Industries compares the two inks and gives advice on the best option for the type of print you’re trying to achieve.
6 Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
The owner of American Screen Printing in Portage, Michigan, was accused of sexually assaulting two employees and was charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.
7 Printing with Puff Ink: Weighing Pros vs. Cons
Puff Ink is a plastisol-based ink that has been modified with the addition of a heat-reactive foaming agent that makes the ink expand.
Family Industries lists the pros and cons of printing with puff.
8 Failing T-Shirt Company Becomes a $40 Million Business
Ten years ago, Fresh Print’s new owners were scammed by a customer for $8000 and owed $25,000 for licensing royalties. Now, they have 290 full-time employees with an annual revenue of $40 million.
9 Gildan to Close Distribution Center with 128 Employees
The production was shifted from its Mebane, North Carolina, distribution center to a distribution center in Charleston, South Carolina.Advertisement
10 Screen Printer Sued by Apparel Company
Unequal Technologies Company (UTC), a Philadelphia-based apparel maker, has filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mercury Screen Printing of Albany, New York. UTC alleges Mercury entered into a contract to purchase $480,665.94 in lacrosse shoulder pads and is now refusing to pay.
